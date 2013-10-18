UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Oct 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
A unit of Deutsche Bank will pay $11.5 million to resolve a probe of its role in funding subprime mortgage loans in Nevada, the state's attorney general said on Thursday.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Siemens' new Chief Executive Joe Kaeser is returning more power to lower-level managers around the world with the aim of making the engineering group more nimble.
ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE, TALANX
Allianz indicated 0.2 percent higher
Munich Re indicated 0.1 percent higher
Talanx - no indication available
The European Union is close to finalising a deal on how insurance companies will hold enough capital to keep policyholders safe, which will severely water down the version sought by industry regulators, a senior EU lawmaker said.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated unchanged
Lufthansa Cargo is planning an international alliance with other freight companies. "We want to work with partners who will give us access to new markets and additional connections, which would help everyone, including our clients, because it improves the range of options," Lufthansa Cargo chief Karl Ulrich Garnadt told German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
Volkswagen's premium brand Audi expects heavy investments to launch new models and expand production plants will nearly halve its operating profit margin to 6 percent in 2015, Germany's Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.
BASF
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
German Chemicals firm BASF and Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara may invest in a "world scale" ammonia plant at the U.S. Gulf Coast, Yara said in a statement on Friday.
PRAKTIKER
Indicated 4.8 percent higher
Insolvent German home improvement store chain Praktiker on Thursday said exclusive talks were under way to sell its upmarket brand Max Bahr stores to rival Hellweg.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
KION - Berenberg raises to "hold" from "sell"
DUERR - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold"
VOSSLOH - Berenberg raises to "hold" from "sell"
BAUER - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold"
JUNGHEINRICH - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold"
