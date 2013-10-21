UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Oct 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Germany's flagship lender has started talks with some 50 employees as part of its investigation into possible manipulation of the Libor benchmark interest rate, Handelsblatt reported.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Daimler said its Mercedes-Benz S-Class has now been launched in all of its key markets. Following the rollout in Europe at the end of July, and China at the end of September, the limousine went on sale in the U.S. last week.
SAP
Indicated 3.2 percent higher
The business software maker stuck to its full-year outlook on Monday but warned its revenue and core operating profit could take a hit from volatile exchange rates.
Separately, weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported that SAP was discontinuing a web-based software product for small to mid-sized businesses called Business By Design, drawing a line under one of the biggest flops in the group's history.
EADS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said on Monday that politics in Japan can influence new aircraft purchases by the nation's airlines.
OSRAM
Up 0.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The lighting maker expects a return on equity of over 10 percent in its fiscal year 2014/15, daily Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday cited Chief Financial Officer Klaus Patzak as saying.
EVOTEC
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The biotech company said on Monday it had signed an agreement with AstraZeneca in the field of kidney diseases, triggering an upfront payment as well as pre-clinical, clinical and regulatory milestones.
SARTORIUS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The laboratory equipment maker said on Monday it now saw 2013 sales up about 7 percent, compared with a previous outlook for growth at the high end of a 6-9 percent range, due to sluggish recovery of the North American and Asian markets in the third quarter.
SGL
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The supplier of the electrodes said it will close its Canadian graphite electrode facility in Lachute, Quebec by the first quarter of 2014. About 110 employees will be affected by the closure, SGL said.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 4.1 percent higher
The online retailer of pet supplies raised its outlook for 2013 sales to at least 415 million euros from 400 million and said it saw a positive operating result after third-quarter sales jumped 26 percent to 107.6 million euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
September producer prices +0.3 pct m/m, -0.5 pct y/y. Were seen +0.1 pct m/m, -0.7 percent y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
