FRANKFURT Dec 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.1 pct lower

Commerzbank indicated 0.2 pct higher

Standard & Poor's does not expect the results of the European Central Bank's upcoming health check on the euro zone's largest banks to have a material impact on their credit ratings, the agency said in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Moody's said prolonged weakness in the global shipping industry has raised credit risks for German banks, which rank among the world's largest shipping lenders.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The world's No. 1 postal and logistic company will invest 150 million euros ($206 million) in the expansion of its Leipzig hub, its Chief Executive Frank Appel told DVZ Deutsche Verkehrs-Zeitung.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

November traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

BMW

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

November global vehicle sales numbers due.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The German engineering company will pay $32 million to resolve U.S. criminal charges that it bribed Nigerian officials to obtain contracts on a gas project in the African nation, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

EADS

Indicated 0.5 pct higher in Frankfurt

The Airbus parent plans to cut 5,800 European jobs in a three-year restructuring of its defence and space activities.

EVOTEC

Indicated 3.2 pct higher

The biotech company said on Tuesday a research alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim reached a milestone in November, triggering revenues of 4 million euros to Evotec.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 1 pct lower

The biotech company said on Tuesday it will be launching an additional Phase II clinical trial of leukemia drug MOR28, its first sponsored by an investigator.

BIOTEST

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The blood plasma product specialist said a phase I/IIa clinical study with Indatuximab Ravtansine (BT-062) in multiple myeloma showed good tolerability and encouraging efficacy when used in combination with Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

0.5 pct lower in Frankfurt trades

The property company is close to an agreement to buy Vitus Immobilien, a German residential landlord partly owned by Blackstone Group, Bloomberg reported.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7289 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Victoria Bryan)