UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Dec 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
A German court told former Siemens finance chief Heinz-Joachim Neubuerger to pay the company 15 million euros ($20.66 million) in compensation in connection with the 2006 corruption scandal that rocked the engineering giant, Spiegel-Online reported on Tuesday. Siemens said it welcomed the court's decision.
Related news
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The steelmaker will ask shareholders at its annual general meeting in January to grant it the option to issue new shares worth as much as 25.5 percent of its equity capital over the next five years, the invitation for the AGM shows.
Related news
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The airport operator said passenger traffic at its main hub Frankfurt rose 3.5 percent to 4.3 million people in November and that cargo volumes were up 4 percent.
Related news
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher The publisher said it had won around 150,000 paying subscribers for the online edition of its mass circulation tabloid Bild, releasing figures for the first time.
Related news
FREENET
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The telecoms and internet services provider said on Tuesday it secured a new 300 million-euro credit line on "investment grade terms" for a five-year period.
Related news
SOLARWORLD
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The indebted solar company is offering previous shareholders to buy new shares, leaving them with a greater stake in the firm following next year's planned capital restructuring, Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported on Tuesday, citing a settlement.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer price inflation for November was confirmed at 0.2 percent month-on-month and 1.3 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7261 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources