FRANKFURT Dec 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0718 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GERMAN COALITION VOTE

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) voted overwhelmingly in favour of joining a "grand coalition" with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats on Saturday, clearing the way for a new government to take office on Tuesday.

EU BANKING UNION

The cost of closing down a euro zone bank will initially be borne almost fully by its home country, but the obligations of euro zone partners will gradually rise to be shared equitably after 10 years, under the terms of an EU proposal seen by Reuters.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct could start buying Adidas shares in an attempt to exert pressure on the German sportswear manufacturer which refused to let its shops sell next season's Chelsea football kit, the Sunday Times reported.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 2.6 pct higher

Sprint Corp is mulling a takeover of smaller rival T-Mobile US and could make a bid in the first half of 2014, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

BASF, THYSSENKRUPP, HEIDELBERGCEMENT

BASF indicated 0.2 pct lower, Heidelbergcement unchanged

The European Commission is opening an investigation into the discounts German industries get on renewable energy surcharges, according to a draft letter sent to Berlin, which could lead to higher costs for thousands of firms in Europe's biggest economy.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

The speciality chemicals company said it will increase prices worldwide for rubber chemicals from next year to offset raw material cost increases in the first quarter.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The steel producer will build two components factories in China and a plant in Brazil, the head of the components technology division told Handelsblatt newspaper.

AURUBIS

Indicated 0.9 pct lower

The copper producer said it expected significantly better profits and higher copper prices in its new fiscal year as it cut its dividend for the 2012/13 year to 1.10 eur per share from the previous year's 1.35.

EVONIK

2.1 pct lower in early Frankfurt trades

State-backed trust RAG wants to cut its majority stake in German speciality chemicals and plastics maker Evonik to about a quarter, the head of the trust was quoted on Saturday as saying in German newspaper Rheinische Post.

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 0.7 pct higher

The German steel distributor expects to make a profit next year and to pay a dividend, the company's chief executive Gisbert Ruehl, told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

Shareholders in the German maker of trains and rail technology will have to be prepared for a lower 2013 dividend compared to the previous year, its financial chief told Boersen-Zeitung.

CONSTANTIN MEDIEN

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

A British judge will rule next year on a $100 million damages claim brought by the German media company against Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone over his involvement in the 2005 sale of a stake in the motor racing business.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA - Liberum starts with 'buy', target price 19.25 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.01 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei down 1.6 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

December Flash Manufacturing and Service PMIs due at 0728 GMT. Seen at 53.0 and 55.5 respectively.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

