FRANKFURT Dec 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

VW indicated 0.1 pct higher

Daimler indicated unchanged

BMW indicated 0.1 pct lower

Renault, Toyota and Volkswagen led a 0.9 percent November gain in European car sales, according to industry data published on Tuesday, pulling ahead of Fiat, General Motors and Ford in a slowly recovering market.

Related news

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated unchanged

Commerzbank indicated 0.1 pct lower

European banks have filled their balance sheets with national debt since 2011, bringing them easy profits but reinforcing a "doom loop" linking weak banks to governments with shaky finances, data from the European Banking Authority showed on Monday.

Related news

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.5 pct lower

Deutsche Post has until the end of the week to respond to criticism from Germany's antitrust regulator over its pricing for major customers, a company spokesman said late on Monday.

Related news

INSURERS

Allianz indicated 0.1 pct higher

Munich Re indicated 0.1 pct lower

Hannover Re indicated 0.1 pct lower

Talanx down 0.5 pct in early Frankfurt trading

The global insurance watchdog IAIS has launched a consultation on how to set up a new system making key firms hold enough capital to avoid a collapse that would pose a risk to the financial system.

Related news

EADS

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

EADS unit Eurocopter issued a safety alert to operators of its EC135 helicopters on Monday after aircraft from the same fleet as one that crashed into a Scottish pub last month killing 10 people and some in Europe were found with a fuel gauge defect.

Related news

EVONIK

No indication

German cordless telephone maker Gigaset said an arbitration court has ordered it to pay Evonik 3.5 million euros to settle a dispute over a contract, less than the 12 million Evonik had initially demanded.

Related news

EVOTEC

Indicated 3.7 pct higher

The company said it and Yale University would cooperate on cancer therapy in their first collaboration as part of an alliance agreed earlier this year.

Related news

FREENET

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The telecoms and internet services provider agreed to buy Jesta Digital to expand its footprint in mobile marketing. It did not disclose financial details.

Related news

PSI

Indicated 3.1 pct higher

The company said it would buy back up to 100,000 or its own shares, equivalent to about 0.64 percent of its capital stock.

Related news

KOENIG & BAUER

Indicated 2.6 pct lower

The world's second-biggest maker of printing presses announced restructuring plans that could shrink its workforce by almost a quarter as it seeks to return to profit.

Related news

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 5.1 pct lower

The property company said it would not reach its 2013 operating result target of at least 47 million euros due to one-off effects. It forecast between 38-41 million for 2013, rising to at least 50 million in 2014.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.82 pct, S&P 500 up 0.63 pct, Nasdaq up 0.71 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei up 0.83 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

December ZEW index due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 55.0 vs 54.6, current conditions seen at 30.0 vs 28.7.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)