FRANKFURT Dec 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The carmaker plans to invest 2 billion euros ($2.75 billion) in the next two years in the production network it needs to roll out its new C-Class model, management board member Andreas Renschler told Handelsblatt newspaper.

RWE

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The sale of RWE's DEA will likely fetch less than the 5 billion euros the company had initially aimed to get in a sale of the oil and gas unit, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.

TUI AG

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The German travel and tourism group unexpectedly swung to a net profit in the 2012/13 financial year, thanks to British and German demand for holidays and restructuring measures.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The integrated circuit specialist raised its revenue forecast for the fourth quarter late on Tuesday due to stronger than expected demand at its Mobile Systems business.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The company said a share buyback programme announced in July would continue on Dec. 18. It said late on Tuesday it would buy back shares worth up to $45 million by March 14.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +2.0 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Ifo index for December due at 0900 GMT. Business climate index seen at 109.5 vs 109.3, current conditions at 112.5 vs 112.2 and expectations at 106.5 vs 106.3.

EURO ZONE BANKS

Euro zone finance ministers made progress on Wednesday on some details of a plan to close banks, paving the way for completion of a 'banking union' that is to restore confidence in the financial sector and boost growth.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7283 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Harro ten Wolde)