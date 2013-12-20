BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 20 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Peer Nike Inc's quarterly profit rose as higher margin products made up a bigger share of its sales, and the sportswear maker said global orders for merchandise for delivery by April increased 13 percent.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

A unit of Deutsche Bank AG won dismissal Thursday of a $330 million mortgage securities lawsuit, in a victory for banks who claim the statute of limitations has expired on many such cases.

Separately, the lender's wealth manager Sal. Oppenheim faces another multi-million damage lawsuit by an investor who lost her assets, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Thursday.

In addition, Moody's assigned a negative outlook to the long-term ratings of Germany's biggest lender and some of its subsidiaries.

ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE

Allianz indicated 0.1 percent higher

Munich Re indicated 0.3 percent higher

Global and European regulators have softened proposed new rules for securitisation in an attempt to kick-start a financing tool tarnished by the financial crisis.

GFK SE

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

The market research company is bracing for a "significant" drop in earnings as the company is adjusting goodwill by 112.5 million euros ($153.77 million).

HORNBACH

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The do-it-yourself chain said third-quarter sales rose 5.1 percent to 851 million euros, while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 35.3 million in the period, up 78.3 percent.

EUROMICRON

Indication not available

The company said its executive board decided to carry out a share sale worth 1.31 million euros without subscription rights.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German producer price index for November -0.1 pct m/m, -0.8 pct y/y.

German consumer morale hit its highest level in nearly 6-1/2 years heading into January as shoppers confident that Europe's largest economy is on an upward path became more willing to splash their cash than at any time since December 2006.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

