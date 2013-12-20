UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Peer Nike Inc's quarterly profit rose as higher margin products made up a bigger share of its sales, and the sportswear maker said global orders for merchandise for delivery by April increased 13 percent.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
A unit of Deutsche Bank AG won dismissal Thursday of a $330 million mortgage securities lawsuit, in a victory for banks who claim the statute of limitations has expired on many such cases.
Separately, the lender's wealth manager Sal. Oppenheim faces another multi-million damage lawsuit by an investor who lost her assets, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Thursday.
In addition, Moody's assigned a negative outlook to the long-term ratings of Germany's biggest lender and some of its subsidiaries.
ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE
Allianz indicated 0.1 percent higher
Munich Re indicated 0.3 percent higher
Global and European regulators have softened proposed new rules for securitisation in an attempt to kick-start a financing tool tarnished by the financial crisis.
GFK SE
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
The market research company is bracing for a "significant" drop in earnings as the company is adjusting goodwill by 112.5 million euros ($153.77 million).
HORNBACH
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The do-it-yourself chain said third-quarter sales rose 5.1 percent to 851 million euros, while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 35.3 million in the period, up 78.3 percent.
EUROMICRON
Indication not available
The company said its executive board decided to carry out a share sale worth 1.31 million euros without subscription rights.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German producer price index for November -0.1 pct m/m, -0.8 pct y/y.
German consumer morale hit its highest level in nearly 6-1/2 years heading into January as shoppers confident that Europe's largest economy is on an upward path became more willing to splash their cash than at any time since December 2006.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7316 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Christoph Steitz)
