FRANKFURT Jan 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Allianz's Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund, saw its assets sink by a record $41.1 billion last year after a mistaken bet on U.S. Treasuries resulted in the fund's worst annual performance in nearly two decades.

AUTOS

BMW indicated unchanged

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent lower

Figures for the U.S. car market in December showed Daimler sales up 17.0 percent, VW down 22.7 percent, Audi up 14.6 percent and BMW Group up 0.3 percent from the year-earlier month.

Separately, Handelsblatt daily said that VW's premium brand Audi plans to unveil on Tuesday a cooperation with Google and Nvidia to develop an Internet platform for cars.

BAYER

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Germany's Federal Cartel Office approved Bayer's planned takeover of Algeta, Algeta said.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Commerzbank expects other Swiss lenders to follow Credit Suisse's move to sell its private bank in Germany, creating opportunities for Commerzbank to expand its wealth management business, a divisional chief said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

German banking watchdog BaFin criticised Deutsche Bank's management for the way it responded to a probe into manipulation of the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to German magazine Der Spiegel.

LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated 0.8 percent lower

Air Berlin indicated 0.2 percent higher

German aviation investor Hans Rudolf Woehrl said he wants to merge Air France-KLM's CityJet, which he offered to buy last month, with his carrier InterSky to tap into demand for regional business flights beyond Europe's big airline hubs.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Monday an Airbus A380 flying from London to Singapore made an emergency landing in Azerbaijan due to cabin depressurisation, but there were no injuries to the 467 passengers and 27 crew on board.

FIELMANN

Indicated unchanged

Fielmann could start selling eye glasses on the Internet if the available technology allowed for the same quality as sales via brick-and-mortar optician shops, its founder and CEO Guenther Fielmann told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

KUKA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The industrial robot maker plans to buy back a high-yield bond in November, ahead of schedule, to take advantage of low interest rates and cut its costs, its finance chief said.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company lowered its costs by 180-200 million euros ($245-272 million)last year, its Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon told German business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Monday.

QSC

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The Internet service provider aims to pay its shareholders at least a stable dividend for 2013 and beyond, even if its profits decline, its finance chief told a German newspaper.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FRESENIUS - UBS raises its price target in the stock to 125 euro from 103 euros, with a "buy" rating.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -2.4 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December Markit Services PMI due at 0853 GMT, seen unchanged at 54.0. Final Composite PMI also due.

December inflation data due at 1300 GMT. CPI seen +0.4 pct m/m, +1.4 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.7 pct m/m, +1.4 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7346 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Jonathan Gould)