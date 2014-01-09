FRANKFURT Jan 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated unchanged
Novartis AG is in talks with Merck & Co Inc
to exchange its animal-health and human vaccines
businesses for the drugmaker's over-the-counter health-products
unit, Bloomberg reported. Bayer is among those that could be
interested, Reuters previously reported.
Separately, the United States said it will fund more than
$450,000 in research projects to reduce the use of pesticides
that may harm honey bees.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
A Senate panel will hold a hearing next week to question
financial regulators over Wall Street's role in physical
commodity markets, drawing fresh attention to a controversy over
the possible risks posed by the involvement of the largest U.S.
investment banks.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
Unit T-Mobile US on Wednesday reported a
fourth-quarter boost in customer growth and offered to pay
customers to switch from rival services, escalating already
intense competition in the U.S. wireless market.
AIRBUS GROUP
No indication
Singapore Airlines has picked Airbus's A320
aircraft over Boeing's 737 for the launch of its Indian
airline joint venture with Tata Sons, sources
familiar with the decision said.
CELESIO
Indicated 1.2 pct lower
U.S. drugs wholesale group McKesson on Thursday
lifted its offer for Celesio to 23.50 euros per share from 23
euros in a bid to win over hedge fund Elliott, a source familiar
with the talks said.
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 1.3 pct higher
The clothing retailer said on Thursday it had outperformed
the German fashion market in December as it reported a rise in
retail revenue for the final quarter of its fiscal year.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
No indication
The property company said it expected funds from operations
(FFO I), a measure of its operating profitability, to reach
between 155 million euros ($210.8 million) and 159 million in
2014.
KRONES
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
The bottling machines maker said it had founded a new unit
to operate its valve technology business on a standalone basis.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 2.4 pct lower
Suedzucker unit Cropenergies confirmed on Thursday
a forecast for operating profit of 33-43 million euros in the
2013/14 financial year, as it published nine-month results.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
The company will spend "significantly more" on research and
development in 2014, CEO Simon Moroney was quoted as saying in
an interview with Boersen-Zeitung.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BEIERSDORF - Liberum raises the stock to "hold".
FRESENIUS - JP Morgan raises the stock to
"overweight" from "neutral", raises its price target to 133
euros from 92 euros.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - JP Morgan raises the
stock to "neutral" from "underweight" and cuts its price target
to 44.20 euros from 44.80 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.4 pct, S&P 500 down 0.02 pct,
Nasdaq up 0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei down 1.5 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
November industrial output figures due at 1100 GMT, with
economists on average predicting a 1.5 percent increase
month-on-month after a 1.2 percent decline in October.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Victoria Bryan)