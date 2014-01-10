UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Jan 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
December traffic figures due at 1200 GMT
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The German medical software maker said on Friday it had acquired all the shares in French peer Imagine Group, without disclosing a purchase price.
BAYWA
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The German agriculture, building material and energy conglomerate may raise revenues to 20 billion euros ($27.17 billion) by 2020, its Chief Executive Klaus Josef Lutz told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Friday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SIEMENS - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy"
BRENNTAG - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy"
SMA SOLAR - Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from "hold"
MLP - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "underweight"
DEUTZ - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.03 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct at Friday's close.
HSH NORDBANK
Troubled German public-sector bank HSH Nordbank won't be able to cope with extreme scenarios that could arise in planned health checks for banks later this year, its supervisory board chairman told a German paper.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7361 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)
