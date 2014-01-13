FRANKFURT Jan 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0732 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The automotive supplier said it expects its sales to rise by about 5 percent to 35 billion euros ($47.9 billion) this year after reaching 33.3 billion last year.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said the Germany-based auto maker may build another factory in North America as a way to ramp up global production capacity.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Financial watchdog Bafin has spoken out against Deutsche Bank's bonus policy and urged the country's flagship lender to abide by new remuneration rules, according to WirtschaftsWoche.

E.ON

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Germany's competition watchdog is looking into government grants that E.ON is receiving for not closing its gas power plant Irsching despite lack of profitability, Der Spiegel reported.

K+S

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The potash supplier will invest in additional mines in the longer term to follow a Canadian potash mine currently under construction, Chief Executive Norbert Steiner told Welt am Sonntag.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

Pilots' trade union Vereinigung Cockpit has asked Lufthansa's roughly 5,000 pilots to vote on whether to go on strike after the airline failed to meets its demands regarding retirement benefits, a spokesman for the union said on Sunday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Germany's largest steelmaker eventually wants to revive efforts to sell its Brazilian steel mill after failing to find a buyer for the asset in 2013, a German radio station reported.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Europe's largest carmaker increased group sales by 6.3 percent in December as demand from China and North America more than offset declining deliveries in core European markets.

Separately, the company said on Sunday it plans to make a sport utility vehicle tailored for the North American market and will invest $7 billion in the region as it seeks to increase sales.

METRO

Indicated 1 percent lower

The retailer reported disappointing trading over the key Christmas period on Monday as it said sales for the last three months of 2013 fell 3.3 percent, also hurt by negative currency effects.

TUI AG

Indicated 2.6 percent higher

The travel group aims to cut costs at its airline Tuifly by 65 million euros by cutting back on free services for passengers and lowering staff costs, a German newspaper reported.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 3.9 percent higher

The sugar refiner affirmed its full-year outlook for a slide in profit after reporting a 28 percent decline in third-quarter operating profit amid lower sugar prices.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 3.8 percent higher

The integrated circuit specialist reported a 31 percent gain in fourth-quarter revenue to $352 million, citing stronger than anticipated demand at its Mobile Systems segment in December.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The genetic testing specialist has a full pipeline of planned M&A projects and wants to boost its operating margin by 250 basis points until 2016, its Chief Executive told Boersen-Zeitung (Saturday).

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 12.3 percent higher

Air Berlin and its shareholder Etihad are due to hold a joint press conference to discuss plans for their partnership.

HAMBURGER HAFEN

Indicated unchanged

Chief Financial Officer Roland Lappin told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that he sticks with the port logistics company's 2013 EBIT target of 155 million euros and affirmed that 50-70 percent of net profit are to be paid out to shareholders as a dividend.

PRIME OFFICE REIT

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The company said on Monday it would issue 51.9 million new shares in a capital increase as part of the planned merger with OCM German Real Estate.

SAF HOLLAND

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The car parts maker expects to resume dividend payments, executive Detlef Borghardt told Welt am Sonntag.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BILFINGER - HSBC raises the stock to "overweight" from "underweight" and lifts its target price to 100 euros from 67 euros.

METRO AG - HSBC raises its recommendation on the stock to "neutral" from "underweight".

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +1 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei closed for a public holiday.

HAPAG-LLOYD

German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd is nearing a deal to buy Chilean shipper Compania Sud Americana de Vapores , a German newspaper reported.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7314 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)