FRANKFURT Jan 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Deutsche Bank has suspended at least one currency trader on suspicion of manipulating benchmark forex rates, a German paper reported.

Separately, European banks will not be required in upcoming stress tests to adjust their sovereign debt portfolios they hold to maturity to reflect current market values, the European Central Bank said in a letter published on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Most of the $7 billion that the German carmaker will invest in North America over five years will go to Mexico, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Separately, a study showed that leading German firms including supermarket chain Aldi and carmaker Volkswagen stocked goods or used components made by forced labour in former Communist East Germany.

BAYER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Regeneron will report about $400 million in U.S. sales of eye drug Eylea for the fourth quarter of 2013, bringing the total for the year to about $1.4 billion, with lots of room for future growth, the U.S. biotech company said on Tuesday.

Regeneron sells the drug in Europe through Bayer.

E.ON, RWE

E.ON indicated 0.8 percent higher

RWE indicated 0.3 percent higher

A French-German joint initiative in the energy sector announced by President Francois Hollande is likely to focus on renewable energy but is not aimed at forging alliances between major utilities firms, political and industrial sources said.

K+S

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The German potash maker expects to hit its profit target for 2013, with the market turmoil causing a drop of around 25 percent on last year's result, the company said on Tuesday.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The publisher is among those bidding for the Forbes eponymous magazine title and Web publications, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Fraport AG said on Wednesday that passenger traffic at its main hub Frankfurt airport rose 2.9 percent to 4.095 million people in December.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"

GAGFAH - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"

QSC AG - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"

ALSTRIA - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "underweight"

CAT OIL AG - HSBC cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +2.5 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German annual GDP for 2013 due at 0800 GMT. Seen rising 0.5 pct in a Reuters poll.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

