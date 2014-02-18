UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Feb 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
AUTO INDUSTRY
BMW indicated 0.1 percent higher
VW indicated 0.1 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher
European car sales rose 5.2 percent to 967.778 vehicles in January, lifted by demand for compact cars in all major markets and even in former crisis countries like Portugal, Ireland, Italy and Greece, according to the Association of European Carmakers (ACEA).
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
In a crackdown on currencies traders, financial institutions including Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS are reviewing the rules governing how traders make bets with their own money, the Financial Times reported.
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated 1 percent lower
MTU Aero Engines predicted profit would be flat this year as it reported fourth-quarter results in line with expectations. Poll: Story:
BAYER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Bayer said its long-acting recombinant factor VIII demonstrated effective prophylaxis with less frequent infusions in hemophilia A patients in a phase III trial.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
AIXTRON - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"
DEUTSCHE BANK - Jefferies starts with "buy" rating
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.79 pct, S&P 500 +0.48 pct, Nasdaq +0.08 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +3.13 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
February ZEW economic sentiment due at 1000 GMT. Seen stable at 61.7. ZEW current conditions seen at 44.0 up from 41.2 in the previous month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
($1 = 0.7298 euros)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources