FRANKFURT Feb 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0724 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Q4 results due later on Wednesday. The exchange operator is expected to report its quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 9.7 percent to 203 million euros ($278 million). Poll:

Separately, proposals for a pan-European financial transaction tax look almost certain to be scaled back after Germany's finance minister acknowledged that the levy could be phased in slowly, starting with share trades.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The offices of Lufthansa Cargo, a unit of the German airline, have been searched by prosecutors in connection with a bribery probe, a spokeswoman for the Frankfurt prosecutor's office said late on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Bernd Osterloh, president of the VW Global Works Council, told Sueddeutsche Zeitung that workers' representatives may not back plans for investments in the U.S. South in the future after workers at VW's Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant voted against joining the United Auto Workers union.

NORMA GROUP

No indication available

The engineering group reported a 26 percent increase in fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA), with a margin that widened to 18 percent from 15.9 percent a year earlier.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The defence group reported a 21 percent drop in 2013 underlying operating profit due to restructuring costs that still beat even the most optimistic analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

The European Union antitrust regulator objects to Telefonica's proposed 8.6 billion euro bid for KPN's German unit in its current form, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

COMDIRECT

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Commerzbank's online broker slashed its dividend to 0.36 euros per share from 0.44 euros after its 2013 net profit dropped by 19 percent to 60.5 million euros, broadly in line with analyst estimates.

MLP

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

MLP on Tuesday said a Frankfurt court dismissed claims by former shareholders of FERI AG in a ruling that is in line with MLP's view that the claims are devoid of any legal foundation. Former FERI shareholders had demanded a higher purchase price from MLP.

TOM TAILOR

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

Tom Tailor Holding said it increased its recurring EBITDA by 16.1 percent to 77.2 million euros in fiscal 2013, falling short of its target range of 85-95 million euros due to a weak performance of its Bonita brand.

VTG

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

German railway logistics group VTG unveiled a 14 percent dividend hike to 0.42 euros per share on Wednesday after fleet expansion helped it rent out more rail cars and report a rise in 2013 operating profit.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BERTRANDT - 2.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - Barclays raises its target price on the stock to 53 euros from 50 euros, with an "underweight" rating.

DUERR - Deutsche Bank cuts its recommendation on the stock to "hold".

MTU AERO ENGINES - Societe Generale cuts the stock to "hold" from "buy".

BERTRANDT - Deutsche Bank cuts the stock to "sell" from "hold".

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7298 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)