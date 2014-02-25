(Corrects entries for Fresenius, FMC)

FRANKFURT Feb 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax, adjusted for one-off items, rose 18 percent to 1.45 billion euros ($1.99 billion), beating the 1.38 billion euro average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated unchanged

Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $20 million to settle charges in Brazil that Europe's largest investment bank by revenue helped manage funds embezzled by former city of São Paulo officials in the 1990s, a prosecutor said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Two Deutsche Boerse-backed companies have signed agreements with Indonesia's top commodity exchange seeking to develop trading platforms, market surveillance and clearing, the companies said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Unit T-Mobile US reports fourth-quarter results.

FRESENIUS SE

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

The diversified healthcare group said its 2013 adjusted net profit rose 12 percent to 1.05 billion euros, in line with analyst estimates.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 3.7 percent lower

The dialysis provider expects net profit to shrink further this year after posting its first decline in twelve years for 2013 amid cuts to U.S. healthcare budgets.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The head of the United Automobile Workers said on Monday that the union's appeal of a failed organizing effort at a VW plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will focus on the actions of outside parties, not the German automaker itself.

AIRBUS GROUP

No indication available

The Pentagon said on Monday it would shrink the U.S. Army to pre-World War Two levels, eliminate the popular A-10 aircraft and reduce military benefits in order to meet 2015 spending caps.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Axel Springer and Funke Mediengruppe are discussing ways to get a sale of TV programme guides approved after the cartel authority said it would not approve the deal unless concessions were made.

DMG MORI SEIKI

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The machine tools company said its finance chief would step down at her own request.

DUERR

Indicated 3.4 percent lower

The company remains upbeat on its business outlook after posting higher 2013 earnings, projecting an order intake of between 2.3-2.5 billion euros and sales of between 2.4-2.5 billion euros this year.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Job cuts at the group are progressing more slowly than planned, Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

AIXTRON

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

The group said its annual loss shrank to 101 million euros in 2013 from 145.4 million a year earlier, missing analyst consensus for 92.8 million in a Reuters poll.



XING

Indicated 3.8 percent higher

Net profit for 2013 rose to 10.5 million euros from 9.2 million euros a year earlier.

The company late Monday said it would increase its dividend to 0.62 eur a share from 0.56 euros and pay a special dividend of 3.58 eur a share.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Berlin's much delayed new airport may not open until 2016 if unexpected issues arise, the airport's CEO Hartmut Mehdorn said in a letter to the local government in Brandenburg.

KWS SAAT

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company forecast net sales to grow as much as 5 percent this year to about 1.2 billion euros after posting a 1.6 percent six-months gain to 209.5 million euros.

LOEWE

No indication available

The insolvent German television maker is looking for a new partner to salvage the company after a group of investors said they wanted to pull out of a deal to purchase some of its assets and keep the brand going.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BEIERSDORF - Berenberg resumes coverage with "buy," target 85 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +1.6 pct at 0538 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.4 percent on the quarter between October and December, seasonally-adjusted data showed, confirming an earlier flash estimate.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Edward Taylor and Andreas Cremer.)