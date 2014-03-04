UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0810 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
RWE
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Germany's No.2 utility posted its first net loss in six decades for 2013, burdened by close to 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) in writedowns mainly on its power plant fleet, suffering from a huge rise in rival solar and wind capacity in its home market.
Related news
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The maker of Nivea skin care products said it would be keeping its dividend stable as it reported a near 10 percent rise in 2013 profit.
Related news
BMW
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
BMW Group in the United States reported sales of 24,476 vehicles in February, down 4.4 percent on February last year.
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Mercedes-Benz USA reported U.S. sales of 24,971 units, a 3.8 percent increase over last year.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Volkswagen of America saw sales drop by 13.8 percent to 27,112 cars in February as it drew fewer buyers to models, which have not been updated recently.
Related news
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Sky Deutschland plans to give a new outlook covering the period from July 2014 to June 2015, after making a change to its reporting year, a spokesman for the company said.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - 0.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LUFTHANSA - Commerzbank lowers to "hold" from "buy"
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - HSBC cuts to "underweight" from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct at Tuesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources