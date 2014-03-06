FRANKFURT, March 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom's fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose to 4.06 billion euros, slightly below the average forecast of 4.14 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 1 percent lower

The worlds largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens reported an unexpected slight increase in Q4 adjusted core earnings as ongoing cost cutting measures outweighed a hit from weak overseas currencies.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Deutsche Bank's global head of compliance, Andrew Procter, will leave to work for law firm Herbert Smith Freehills after German regulator Bafin put pressure on the bank to make changes in senior personnel.

BMW

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The luxury car maker wants to decide by year-end whether to increase production capacities for its i3 model as advance orders for the electronic vehicle exceed expectations, Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer told daily Die Welt.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Final 2013 results due. The car parts maker in early January released preliminary results for 2013, with sales of 33.3 billion euros and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 3.7 billion euros.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The publisher of Germany's top-selling daily "Bild" said it would raise its dividend to 1.80 euros per share in 2013 from 1.70 euros a year earlier, backed by expectations of rising revenues and earnings in 2014.

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Kloeckner said it was on track to return to profit this year and pay its shareholders their first dividend in four years as it slashes costs.

RTL

No indication availabe

The broadcaster posted a 6.9 percent rise in 2013 core earnings excluding special items, mainly driven by its German business.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1 percent higher

The airline said passenger traffic, measured by the aggregate number of miles flown by its customers, rose 1.5 percent in February. The load factor slipped 3.5 percentage points to 81.7 percent as it added more long-haul routes.

JUNGHEINRICH AG

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Jungheinrich said it would propose a dividend of 0.80 euros per nominal share and 0.86 euros per preference share for 2013.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ADIDAS - Citigroup cuts to "neutral" from "buy"

WACKER CHEMIE - Nomura raises to "buy" from "neutral"

INDEX CHANGES AS OF MARCH 24:

TECDAX

IN: MANZ AG

OUT: ADVA AG

SDAX

IN: SURTECO, CAPITAL STAGE

OUT: H&R AG, VTG AG

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.6 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

January industrial orders expected at 1100 GMT. Seen up 0.7 percent.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz)