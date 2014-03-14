UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, March 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The insurance company will publish its annual report.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Three anti-union Volkswagen workers have sued the German automaker and the United Auto Workers in U.S. court, alleging that they improperly colluded in the run-up to a union election in Tennessee that the UAW lost.
PORSCHE AG
Volkswagen's sportscar brand Porsche presents annual results.
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 4.5 percent lower
The retailer said its Q1 EBITDA rose 4.9 pct to 24.3 million euros ($33.8 million) and confirmed an outlook for full-year sales of at least 900 million euros.
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
No indication available
The company reported a first quarter net profit of 12.4 million euros and confirmed forecasts for the year.
TIPP24
Indicated 2.7 percent lower
The lottery company said a jackpot win of around 6.7 million euros in a smaller lottery means winnings payouts are higher than average in the current fiscal year, causing a negative revenue effect of 3.9 million euros. It will announce guidance for fiscal year 2014 on March 26.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HORNBACH HOLDING - Berenberg starts with 'buy', price target 79 euros
HORNBACH BAUMARKT - Berenberg starts with 'buy', price target 40.50 euros
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Berenberg cuts to 'hold' from 'buy'
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 1.4 pct, S&P 500 down 1.2 pct, Nasdaq down 1.5 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei down 3.3 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Final Feb. CPI confirmed at +0.5 pct m/m +1.2 pct y/y. HICP for Feb. confirmed at +0.5 pct m/m, and +1 pct y/y.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources