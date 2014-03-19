FRANKFURT, March 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0718 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

Allianz has started to make payment on claims linked to the disappearance of a Malaysian airliner earlier this month, it said late on Tuesday.

Related news

BAYER

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Former ThyssenKrupp CEO Ekkehard Schulz will step down from the supervisory boards of Bayer and RWE, the Rheinische Post reported.

Related news

BMW

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

Financial report for 2013 and annual press conference due. The luxury carmaker already reported better-than-expected results this month and said it would raise its payout to shareholders.

Separately, Handelsblatt reported the carmaker is planning to expand production of the X-Series at its U.S. site in Spartanburg.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

The company plans to cut 4,900 jobs at its T-Systems unit, a spokesman said. Sources had told Reuters last year Deutsche Telekom planned to cut about 4,000 jobs at the unit.

Related news

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The healthcare group has placed 500 million euros in convertible bonds, higher than the 375 million euros it had aimed for.

Related news

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 1.7 pct lower

The cement maker expects revenue and operating income to grow this year, before currency fluctuations, eyeing an economic recovery in North America, Britain and Germany, where it is poised to raise cement prices.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

Porsche will replace the engines in all of its current model year 911 GT3 sports cars and has told owners to stop driving the cars because they could catch fire, the Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE unit said on Tuesday.

Related news

AIRBUS

No indication available

China is in talks to buy at least 150 Airbus passenger jets potentially worth $20 billion when Xi Jinping pays his first visit to Europe as president at the end of this month, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Related news

BRENNTAG

No indication available

The chemicals distributor posted a 1.4 percent decline in 2013 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 697 million euros, dragged lower by weak overseas currencies but broadly in line with the average analysts estimate in a Reuters poll.

Related news

DMG MORI SEIKI

Indicated 1.2 pct lower

The German machine tool maker, formerly known as Gildemeister, said it will sell 1.8 million treasury shares, held by the company.

Related news

KRONES

Indicated 0.8 pct higher

The bottling machine maker said it expected a pretax profit margin of around 6.2 percent in 2014 after posting 2013 pretax earnings of 169.7 million euros, slightly above expectations.

Related news

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

Full Q4 results due. The defence group already reported last month a 21 percent drop in 2013 underlying operating profit due to restructuring costs but still beat even the most optimistic analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.

Related news

CANCOM

Indicated 2.7 pct higher

The German provider of IT services said late on Tuesday it expected substantial growth in 2014 EBITDA after reporting a 10 percent rise in 2013 sales to 613.8 million euros and a 18.9 percent higher EBITDA of 33.4 million euros.

Related news

AMADEUS FIRE

Indicated unchanged

Q4 results due.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BB BIOTECH - 5.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

WACKER CHEMIE - Credit Suisse raises to 'neutral' from 'underperform'

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei up 0.4 pct at 0620 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Kirsti Knolle and Ludwig Burger)