UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
BMW is planning a second North American factory to cater to the rising demand for its vehicles, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The lender is one of eight suitors short-listed in the sale process to buy a stake in China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Share prices on India's BSE Ltd stock exchange stopped updating for about 15-20 minutes in morning trade after BSE on Monday introduced a new trading system for shares under license from Deutsche Boerse.
Related news
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
March traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
Related news
AURUBIS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
A falling copper price and an improving economy in Europe will lift Aurubis's sales volumes growth of copper wire this year, from flat growth last year, a company executive said.
Related news
FIELMANN
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
The spectacles retailer said its first-quarter pretax profit rose 23 percent to about 58 million euros ($80 million) on 10 percent higher sales, citing preliminary figures.
Related news
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Hochtief's Leighton said Habtoor Leighton Group reached an amicable agreement on outstanding money owed by an unspecified Qatar-based client.
Related news
WIRECARD
Indicated 2 percent higher
The group said it saw its operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising to 160-175 million euros this year after posting a 15.3 percent increase in 2013 EBITDA to 126 million.
Related news
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO KGAA
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
The photofinishing company said it placed own shares equivalent to 6.76 percent of its equity capital at 54 euros apiece, raising about 27 million euros of gross proceeds. Its free float rises to 69.2 percent as a result.
Related news
PRIME OFFICE
No indication available
The property firm said it saw its funds from operations rising to 44-46 million euros this year from 40.6 million in 2013, with a "significant" net profit.
Related news
DAB BANK
No indication available
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said that the online broker business DAB Bank of its German unit HVB was an important asset for the group, though this could change in the future.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DAIMLER - 2.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -2.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German exports fell more than expected in February while imports rose, narrowing the trade surplus in Europe's largest economy, data showed on Wednesday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7277 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources