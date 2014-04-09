FRANKFURT, April 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

BMW is planning a second North American factory to cater to the rising demand for its vehicles, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The lender is one of eight suitors short-listed in the sale process to buy a stake in China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Share prices on India's BSE Ltd stock exchange stopped updating for about 15-20 minutes in morning trade after BSE on Monday introduced a new trading system for shares under license from Deutsche Boerse.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

March traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

AURUBIS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

A falling copper price and an improving economy in Europe will lift Aurubis's sales volumes growth of copper wire this year, from flat growth last year, a company executive said.

FIELMANN

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

The spectacles retailer said its first-quarter pretax profit rose 23 percent to about 58 million euros ($80 million) on 10 percent higher sales, citing preliminary figures.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Hochtief's Leighton said Habtoor Leighton Group reached an amicable agreement on outstanding money owed by an unspecified Qatar-based client.

WIRECARD

Indicated 2 percent higher

The group said it saw its operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising to 160-175 million euros this year after posting a 15.3 percent increase in 2013 EBITDA to 126 million.

CEWE STIFTUNG & CO KGAA

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

The photofinishing company said it placed own shares equivalent to 6.76 percent of its equity capital at 54 euros apiece, raising about 27 million euros of gross proceeds. Its free float rises to 69.2 percent as a result.

PRIME OFFICE

No indication available

The property firm said it saw its funds from operations rising to 44-46 million euros this year from 40.6 million in 2013, with a "significant" net profit.

DAB BANK

No indication available

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said that the online broker business DAB Bank of its German unit HVB was an important asset for the group, though this could change in the future.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DAIMLER - 2.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -2.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German exports fell more than expected in February while imports rose, narrowing the trade surplus in Europe's largest economy, data showed on Wednesday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7277 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)