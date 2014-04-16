(Corrects RTL dividend amount to 4.50 euros from 5.95)

FRANKFURT, April 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER, MAN, VW

Daimler indicated 1.1 percent higher

MAN indicated 0.1 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 1.2 percent higher

Sweden's Aktiespararna shareholders association recommends that its members, mostly smaller investors, accept Volkswagen's 200 crown per share offer to buy out minority stockholders in its Scania AB truck business. ]

Separately, European trucks will be transformed to make driver cabs more aerodynamic, cutting emissions and improving safety, under new rules backed by EU politicians on Tuesday that could divide the industry due to the cost.

UTILITIES

E.ON indicated 1.1 percent higher

RWE indicated 1.4 percent higher

EnBW up 2.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Germany's Federal Networks Agency currently has 47 pending requests for permission to shut down power plants in the country, 19 more than in October, according to daily Bild.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The business supplying connections of offshore wind farms to mainland power grids will remain part of the engineering group's portfolio, Tim Dawidowsky, head of Siemens's Transmission Solutions business, told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

Separately, Siemens saw a solid start to 2014 at its business unit Motion Control Systems, the unit's chief Robert Neuhauser told Boersen-Zeitung, adding he expected some markets to recover further in the second half of the year.

GEA GROUP

Indicated 3.5 percent higher

GEA said it has agreed to sell its heat exchangers division, with an enterprise value of about 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion), to private equity investor Triton.

It also reported top-line results for the first quarter and affirmed its 2014 outlook.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

RWE - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

AXEL SPRINGER - 1.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

RTL GROUP - 4.50 eur/shr final dividend proposed

GEA GROUP - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - Citigroup raises the stock to "neutral" from "sell".

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +3 pct at Wednesday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)