FRANKFURT, April 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.3 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent higher

Europe's car sales recovery may be taking hold, according to registrations data published on Thursday, but confidential industry surveys show the price war is raging on.

Separately, Sweden's Investor AB said on Wednesday it was turning down a 200 crown per share bid by Volkswagen for Swedish truckmaker Scania.

BASF

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The European Commission on Wednesday urged Germany to take urgent steps to regulate polymer producers under the bloc's Emissions Trading System or face being sued over the breach of EU law.

SAP

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

The business software maker expects the negative impact of volatile exchange rates to worsen in the second quarter as the strong euro weighs on its financial results.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated unchanged

The steelmaker has agreed a 2 billion euro, three-year revolving credit facility to replace an existing 2.5 billion euro facility that was due to mature in July, banking sources said on Wednesday.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

No indication available

The German broadcaster carried out a refinancing that will lead to an improved pretax cash flow and financing costs of around 50 million euros over four years, it said on Wednesday.

TUI AG

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The travel and tourism group's stake in Hapag-Lloyd will drop to 13.9 percent in two stages as part of the container shipping company's tie-up with Vapores, announced late Wednesday.

BB BIOTECH

No indication available

The company reported its net profit shrank to 65.7 million Swiss francs in the quarter through March but said it saw a strong performance by the biotech sector ahead.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BEIERSDORF - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

RWE - 1.00 eur/shr dividend

AXEL SPRINGER - 1.80 eur/shr dividend

GEA GROUP - 0.60 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SUEDZUCKER - Berenberg cuts the stock to "sell" from "hold", lowers its target price to 13 euros from 19.50 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei unchanged at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March producer prices -0.3 m/m, -0.9 pct y/y. Were seen unchanged m/m, -0.7 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)