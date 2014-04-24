FRANKFURT, April 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0640 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Commerzbank is considering appealing against a Frankfurt court's ruling that the lender's move last year to revoke the management board status of former personnel chief Ulrich Sieber was invalid.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Deutsche Bank is facing pressure from investors to raise capital amid fears that Germany's biggest lender is still not strong enough to cope with a tougher regulatory environment and a slump in global debt markets, the Financial Times reported.

LINDE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Top rival Air Liquide said it was confident in its ability to deliver another year of net profit growth in 2014.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The drugmaker said its Phase IIIb SPARK study of Kuvan reached its primary endpoint, which will enable submission of a regulatory application for label extension later this year.

SAP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Salesforce's chief operating officer George Hu told Germany's Manager Magazin Online the cloud computing company aimed to overtake SAP as the world's largest supplier of business software, possibly within the next 10 years.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Rival General Electric is in talks to buy French turbine and train maker Alstom for about $13 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Swedish pension funds group Swedbank Robur said on Thursday it would accept Volkswagen's 200 crown per share offer for the shares in truck maker Scania it does not already own.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Fraport Chief Executive Stefan Schulte urged construction of a controversial third terminal at Frankfurt, saying the terminal was needed to improve capacity and quality, according to an interview published in Handelsblatt newspaper.

Separately, the small German airport of Luebeck, near Hamburg, has filed for insolvency, German media reported on Wednesday, as small airports struggle against larger rivals.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Europe's biggest sugar producer is eyeing the acquisition of sugar assets outside of Europe and could spend as much as 1-2 billion euros ($1.4-2.8 billion) on purchases, its finance chief told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

Apple, to whom Dialog is a supplier, reported sales of 43.7 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, far outpacing the roughly 38 million that Wall Street had predicted.

EVOTEC

Indicated 2.6 percent higher

The biotech company said it received its first milestone payment in its biomarker alliance with Roche, which was agreed in 2011.

AMADEUS FIRE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The company affirmed its 2014 outlook after reporting first-quarter financial results.

COMDIRECT

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The online broker, 81 percent-owned by Commerzbank, reported a 3 percent increase in first-quarter net profit to 17.9 million euros, beating consensus for 16 million euros. Poll:

SCHALTBAU

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Q1 results due.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 3.0 percent higher

The online pet supplies retailer reported a 30 percent jump in first-quarter sales to 126.1 million euros, beating consensus. It also appointed Juergen Vedie as chief operating officer, expanding its management board to four members. Poll:

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SAF HOLLAND - 0.27 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -1 pct at Thursday's close.

ECCLESTONE TRIAL

Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone goes on trial for bribery in Germany on Thursday in a case that could see the Briton's long dominance of the motor sport ended by a jail sentence.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at 110.5 vs 110.7, current conditions at 115.7 vs 115.2, expectations at 105.8 vs 106.4.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)