UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0636 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The company raised its outlook for the current year, aiming for and EBIT margin of 10.5 percent.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
Germany's biggest lender is considering whether to raise capital by as much as 5 billion euros ($6.91 billion) this year to cope with European stress tests and new capital rules, Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing no sources.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The German diversified healthcare group said its Kabi unit was forming a joint venture with Russia's Sistema and Zenitco Finance Management LLC.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Siemens Industry Automation Holding will pay shareholders of IBS AG a cash sum of 12.10 euros a share in a squeeze-out process, IBS said on Thursday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Volkswagen said on Thursday that it will lay off about 900 autoworkers at two Brazilian plants, one of the biggest recent efforts to cut output in the face of sluggish demand for cars in Latin America's largest economy.
Separately, the carmaker's offer to minority shareholders in truckmaker Scania expires on Friday at 1500 GMT.
METRO
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Rival Karstadt is making progress in its turnaround efforts, the chain's new CEO said in a letter to staff.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
CONTINENTAL - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
SAF HOLLAND - 0.27 eur/shr dividend
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HANNOVER RE - DZ Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones flat, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct at Friday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7236 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources