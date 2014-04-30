UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, April 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Pimco's new global equity chief plans a first batch of new hires that could see her investment team grow by half as the U.S. bond powerhouse boosts its stock offering - and one of those running money will be her.
BAYER
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
Bayer is offering to swap its animal health assets with Merck & Co's consumer healthcare business, people familiar with the matter said late on Tuesday, in a move that could give the German drugmaker a leg up in the $14 billion auction of the Merck business.
DAIMLER
Indicated 1 percent higher
Daimler's adjusted first-quarter operating profit more than doubled thanks to a 14 percent rise in sales of Mercedes-Benz cars, which saw margins shoot up due to a raft of new cars and demand in China and the United States
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Standard & Poor's late on Tuesday revised its outlook for 15 banks including Deutsche Bank to negative.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Rolls-Royce confirmed late on Tuesday that it was in talks to sell its energy gas turbine and compressor business to Siemens. Sources had told Reuters Siemens was considering paying just under 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) for a unit.
The board of French trains-to-turbines maker Alstom said it would review a binding offer from General Electric for its energy business by the end of May and left the door open for a competing bid from Siemens
KRONES
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The bottling machine maker posted an 11.2 percent rise in first quarter net profit, in line with analysts' expectations, mainly due to efficiency gains and increasing worldwide demand for packaged beverages and food.
OSRAM
No indication available
The lighting maker reported a 17 percent gain in quarterly core operating profit, helped by an ongoing restructuring programme.
RATIONAL
Indicated 4.5 percent lower
The company affirmed its 2014 outlook for modest sales and earnings growth after its first-quarter EBIT fell to 20.7 million euros from 24.7 million.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Full Q4 results due. The hospitals chain on March 13 published preliminary results and stuck with its 2015 outlook for an EBITDA of 145-155 million euros.
Separately, the company said late on Tuesday it planned to return almost 1.7 billion euros to shareholders by buying back shares or paying a special dividend.
CANCOM
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The company said HP has chosen the company's AHP Private Cloud architecture for the client virtualisation component of its Enterprise Service for small and medium sized enterprises, without providing financial details.
NEMETSCHEK
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The company said it was on track to reach its 2014 targets after posting a 22.3 percent gain in first-quarter EBITDA.
PSI
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Q1 results. Operating result seen down 1.4 percent to 2.07 million euros. Poll
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
To publish full 2013 results.
Separately, Air France will sign a codeshare with Air Berlin in the coming weeks, the French airline's CEO said.
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON
No indication available
The company confirmed its 2014 outlook and said FFO 1 rose 26 pct in the first quarter.
SHW AG
No indication available
Confirmed its outlook as it reported first quarter EBITDA of 8.8 million euros on sales up 24 percent.
SURTECO
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The company said it expects its sales and operating profit to rise significantly this year after the full consolidation of recent acquisition Sueddekor.
VOSSLOH
Indicated unchanged
Q1 results due. EBIT seen down 29 percent at 6.9 million euros. Poll
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
E.ON - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
MUNICH RE - 7.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
DUERR - 1.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
GERRESHEIMER - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
RATIONAL - 6.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
SGL CARBON - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BAYER - dividend 2.10 eur/shr
LUFTHANSA - dividend 0.45 eur/shr
DELTICOM - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
ENBW - dividend 0.69 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.5 pct, S&P 500 up 0.5 pct, Nasdaq up 0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei up 0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March retail sales -0.7 pct m/m, -1.9 pct y/y in real terms.
Also, April jobless figures due at 0755 GMT. Total non-seasonally adjusted jobless number seen at 3.0 million. Seasonally adjusted change seen at -10,000, with jobless rate at 6.7 pct.
Seasonally adjusted ILO employment was +37,000 in March, according to the Federal Statistics Office.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
