FRANKFURT May 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.6 percent xxx

The chemicals group said its first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 2.1 billion euros ($2.91 billion), compared with a 2.117 billion euros analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

BAYER

Indicated unchanged

The company is nearing an agreement to buy Merck & Co Inc's consumer healthcare unit, people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could value the business at around $14 billion.

BMW

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company said its U.S. sales increased by 2 percent in April.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Mercedes-Benz USA said it hit record sales in April at 25,887 vehicles.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Sprint Corp is meeting with banks to work out funding for its bid for smaller rival T-Mobile US Inc, a source familiar with the situation said, as the mobile carrier works to ease regulatory concerns that the deal would hurt competition.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

Merck extended the offer period for its planned takeover of Britain's AZ Electronic Materials for a seventh time after the deal was approved by Chinese antitrust regulators.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Swedish holding company Investor AB said on Wednesday it would tender its small stake in Scania to Volkswagen, which has bid to take full control of the truck maker.

Separately, the company said its U.S. sales were down 8.4 percent in April.

AIRBUS

Indication not available

Concerns about Russia's actions in Ukraine could halt a decade-long decline in European military spending, Airbus Group Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders said Wednesday, as he also underscored concerns about growing Chinese military exports.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

The German business software maker on Friday reported a 27 percent fall in its first-quarter operating profit as investments weighed on its results. Poll:

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Indication not available

Telefonica Deutschland has sweetened its offer of concessions in order to win European Union approval for its planned takeover of KPN's E-Plus unit in Germany, a spokesman for the telecoms firm said.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BASF - 2.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

E.ON - dividend 0.60 eur/shr

MUNICH RE - dividend 7.25 eur/shr

DUERR - dividend 1.45 eur/shr

GERRESHEIMER - dividend 0.70 eur/shr

RATIONAL - dividend 6.00 eur/shr

RTL - dividend 4.50 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

INFINEON - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy"

MERCK KGAA - UBS cuts "neutral" from "buy"

OSRAM - Berenberg raises the stock to "buy" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.01 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April Markit final composite PMI due at 0755 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 54.2.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

