FRANKFURT May 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

CEO Tim Hoettges said in an interview with Handelsblatt that Europe's telecoms need to be allowed to operate on a level playing field with rivals such as Google.

E.ON

Indicated unchanged

Germany's biggest utility said its core earnings fell 12 percent in the first three months of the year, blaming a mild winter in Europe and weak wholesale prices that have made its gas-fired power stations unprofitable.

FRESENIUS, FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Fresenius indicated 0.3 percent higher

FMC indicated 0.2 percent higher

Q1 IFRS report due. Results already released on May 6.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

ThyssenKrupp raised its full-year earnings outlook as it cut costs and took back parts of the stainless steel businesses it had sold to Finland's Outokumpu.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Full April traffic figures due at 0500 GMT. The airport operator said last week that passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport rose 0.8 percent in April.

GAGFAH

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The German property group said it would launch a 325 million-euro convertible bond, which it may later increase by as much as 50 million euros.

LEONI

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The company said quarterly consolidated net income rose by nearly 40 percent to 31.6 million euros. The automotive supplier published results on May 8.

METRO

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

In an interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung, the retailer's CEO called for an end to a dispute with the founder of its Media-Saturn electronics chain and said that the chain would continue with its online strategy.

CANCOM

Indicated unchanged

Q1 report due. The IT company published preliminary figures on May 5.

JENOPTIK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The maker of laser technology and optical systems affirmed its 2014 outlook for EBIT of 55-62 million euros after its first-quarter EBIT remained flat at 10.5 million.

LPKF

Indicated 2.8 percent lower

The maker of laser equipment said reaching its 2014 targets had become more challenging after reporting a 35 percent drop in first quarter revenue to 21.6 million euros.

CEWE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The photo service company affirmed its 2014 outlook for an earnings increase after narrowing its first-quarter EBIT loss to 4 million euros.

PRIME OFFICE

No indication available

The real estate company affirmed its 2014 outlook after posting a decline in first-quarter funds from operations to 10.2 million euros, partly due to property sales.

WACKER NEUSON

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The construction equipment maker reported Q1 EBIT at 22.1 million euros, which was above the average expectation in a Reuters poll for 18.9 million euros. Poll:

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

VOLKSWAGEN - 4.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

PUMA - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

FREENET - 1.45 eur/shr dividend proposed

HUGO BOSS - 3.34 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

QIAGEN - HSBC raises the stock to "neutral" from "underweight", lifts target price to 17 euros from 16 euros

RTL - SocGen raises to "buy" from "hold"

DEUTSCHE POST - Berenberg initiates coverage with a "hold" rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +1 pct, Nasdaq +1.8 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +1.95 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

ZEW monthly index of German analyst and investor sentiment for May due at 0900 GMT, seen at reading of 41.0, down from 43.2 in April.

April wholesale price index -1.3 pct year on year, +0.2 pct month on month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Ludwig Burger and Victoria Bryan)