UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
CEO Tim Hoettges said in an interview with Handelsblatt that Europe's telecoms need to be allowed to operate on a level playing field with rivals such as Google.
Related news
E.ON
Indicated unchanged
Germany's biggest utility said its core earnings fell 12 percent in the first three months of the year, blaming a mild winter in Europe and weak wholesale prices that have made its gas-fired power stations unprofitable.
Related news
FRESENIUS, FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Fresenius indicated 0.3 percent higher
FMC indicated 0.2 percent higher
Q1 IFRS report due. Results already released on May 6.
Related news
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 3.2 percent higher
ThyssenKrupp raised its full-year earnings outlook as it cut costs and took back parts of the stainless steel businesses it had sold to Finland's Outokumpu.
Related news
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Full April traffic figures due at 0500 GMT. The airport operator said last week that passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport rose 0.8 percent in April.
Related news
GAGFAH
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The German property group said it would launch a 325 million-euro convertible bond, which it may later increase by as much as 50 million euros.
Related news
LEONI
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company said quarterly consolidated net income rose by nearly 40 percent to 31.6 million euros. The automotive supplier published results on May 8.
Related news
METRO
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
In an interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung, the retailer's CEO called for an end to a dispute with the founder of its Media-Saturn electronics chain and said that the chain would continue with its online strategy.
Related news
CANCOM
Indicated unchanged
Q1 report due. The IT company published preliminary figures on May 5.
Related news
JENOPTIK
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The maker of laser technology and optical systems affirmed its 2014 outlook for EBIT of 55-62 million euros after its first-quarter EBIT remained flat at 10.5 million.
Related news
LPKF
Indicated 2.8 percent lower
The maker of laser equipment said reaching its 2014 targets had become more challenging after reporting a 35 percent drop in first quarter revenue to 21.6 million euros.
Related news
CEWE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The photo service company affirmed its 2014 outlook for an earnings increase after narrowing its first-quarter EBIT loss to 4 million euros.
Related news
PRIME OFFICE
No indication available
The real estate company affirmed its 2014 outlook after posting a decline in first-quarter funds from operations to 10.2 million euros, partly due to property sales.
Related news
WACKER NEUSON
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The construction equipment maker reported Q1 EBIT at 22.1 million euros, which was above the average expectation in a Reuters poll for 18.9 million euros. Poll:
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
VOLKSWAGEN - 4.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
PUMA - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
FREENET - 1.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
HUGO BOSS - 3.34 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
QIAGEN - HSBC raises the stock to "neutral" from "underweight", lifts target price to 17 euros from 16 euros
RTL - SocGen raises to "buy" from "hold"
DEUTSCHE POST - Berenberg initiates coverage with a "hold" rating
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +1 pct, Nasdaq +1.8 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +1.95 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
ZEW monthly index of German analyst and investor sentiment for May due at 0900 GMT, seen at reading of 41.0, down from 43.2 in April.
April wholesale price index -1.3 pct year on year, +0.2 pct month on month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Ludwig Burger and Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources