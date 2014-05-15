FRANKFURT May 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks on Thursday:
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 2 pct lower
The world's largest postal and logistics company unveiled a
lower-than-expected increase in first-quarter operating profit,
with higher deliveries in its international express courier
business failing to offset negative impact from weak currencies
in emerging markets.
E.ON
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
The utility said late Wednesday a resolution passed by the
Datteln city council had reestablished a "firm planning basis"
for the new Datteln 4 hard coal power generating unit .
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 1.5 pct higher
The world's largest maker of liquid crystals for display
screens, said quarterly underlying core earnings edged 0.7
percent higher as the benefits of a cost cutting initiative
outweighed the impact of weaker foreign currency exchange rates.
Merck intends to form a joint venture with three other
parties to strengthen its business with anti-allergic remedies
and has notified its plans to the German Federal Cartel Office
according to the regulator's website.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
The French government has issued a decree allowing it to
block any foreign takeovers of French companies in "strategic"
industries, throwing up a potential roadblock to General
Electric's planned $16.9 billion bid for Alstom's
energy assets. Siemens is also interested in the
assets.
AIRBUS
No indication available
New export restrictions reportedly being considered by
Germany's ruling centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) could cause
lasting damage to the German defence industry, the head of the
Airbus Defence and Space division, Berhard Gerwert, said on
Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Indicated unchanged
The company late Wednesday reported a 19 pct rise in Q1 EBIT
and said it was standing by its targets for the year.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
No indication available
The property firm reported a 21 percent increase in
first-quarter funds from operations, excluding disposal gains,
to 41 million euros, slightly above consensus for 39.5 million.
METRO
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
Minority owner and founder of Media-Saturn Erich Kellerhals
wants to buy back the electronics chain with the help of
investors, he told the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
The steelmaker reported its first-quarter net loss narrowed
as restructuring at the group helped offset the effects of
overcapacity on Europe's steel market.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 0.8 pct lower
The sugar maker is due to hold a press conference on its
fiscal year through Feb. 28. It said on April 8 that operating
profit in the year dropped by almost a third to 658 million
euros.
TALANX
No indication available
The insurer's net profit fell 7 percent as expected in the
first quarter, hit by slightly lower premiums compared with a
year-earlier quarter that also saw a strong capital gain.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
Germany's largest solar company posted weaker-than-expected
quarterly results as cheaper Asian rivals and a further decline
in solar power subsidies in its core market Germany continued to
gnaw away at its profits.
WIRECARD
Indicated 1.5 pct higher
The payment systems provider confirmed a forecast for EBITDA
of between 160-175 million euros in the 2014 fiscal year as it
reported Q1 EBITDA up 33 percent.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 1.2 pct higher
Germany's second largest airline said it needed to change
and was working on developing a sustainable business model as it
reported a slightly narrower first-quarter loss in line with
expectations late Wednesday.
On Thursday it said it expected an increase in passenger
numbers and revenue for 2014.
DELTICOM
Indicated 0.4 pct lower
The online tyre retailer posted first quarter revenue of
94.3 million euros and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 2.4 million euros.
GFK
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
The market researcher stuck with a 2014 outlook for organic
growth of 1-2 percent and an adjusted operating profit margin of
12-12.5 percent as it banks on currency effects that hit its
first-quarter growth to ease over the course of the year.
HAWESKO
Indicated xx pct xx
Q1 results due from the wine retailer. Q1 EBIT seen up 5.7
percent to 3.7 million euros. Poll
MLP
Indicated 0.5 pct lower
The company affirmed its 2014 outlook for EBIT of about 65
million euros after posting a 10 percent increase in
first-quarter EBIT to 4.4 million.
SAF Holland
Indicated 3.6 pct higher
The commercial vehicles supplier reported a forecast-beating
24 percent rise in first quarter profit thanks to good demand
for trailers in Europe.
SIXT
Indicated 2.1 pct higher
The car hire company reported a Q1 pretax profit of 26.6
million euros and confirmed its outlook for the year.
SURTECO
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The maker of decorative surface materials affirmed an
outlook for 2014 sales to rise to 630-640 million euros from 404
million in 2013 thanks to its acquisition of Sueddekor, after
its first-quarter sales jumped 62 percent to 160.1
million.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BMW - 2.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - 2.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - 0.77 eur/shr dividend
proposed
MAN SE - 3.07 eur/shr dividend proposed
WACKER CHEMIE - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
COMDIRECT BANK - 0.36 eur/shr dividend proposed
JUNGHEINRICH - 0.86 eur/pref shr, 0.80
eur/nominal shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
SYMRISE - 0.70 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq
-0.7 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.75 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Q1 German economic growth due at 0600 GMT, seen at +2.2 pct
year-on-year.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
