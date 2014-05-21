UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY
BMW indicated unchanged
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent lower
The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) expects a surge in sales of electric cars in 2014. "This year, we will likely see more than 10,000 new registrations in electric cars in Germany for the first time," VDA president Matthias Wissmann told German daily "Stuttgarter Zeitung". Last year, about 6,000 cars were sold.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
The airline is recovering from a pilot strike in April and views competition from state-owned carriers as one of its biggest challenges, its new chief executive told Reuters.
PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
The president of the Association of German Public Sector Banks (VOEB), Gunter Dunkel, said he sees those banks well prepared for the ECB's stress test.
"I can estimate the likelihood of capital being needed. And that is very low," said Dunkel to German daily Handelsblatt.
SAP
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
SAP is increasing staff numbers to support growth in its cloud business, SAP CEO Bill McDermott told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Wednesday. Headcount would be closer to 70,000 by the end of 2014, from 67,000 currently, he said.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Siemens wrote to Alstom on Tuesday asking for more information ahead of a likely offer for the French company's power business, French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said.
AIRBUS
No indication available
Ministers from France, Germany, Britain and Spain said they would work together with the European Commission to raise their concerns over tax breaks received by U.S. planemaker Boeing , which they said represent unfair subsidies.
METRO AG
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Metro's chairman defended Chief Executive Olaf Koch against criticism of his handling of a power struggle with the founder of the group's electronics chain Media-Saturn, speaking in an interview with the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung
QIAGEN
Indicated unchanged
The biotech company said it expanded its portfolio of bioinformatic solutions with additional content from biological database provider Biobase.
INDUS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher Q1 results due.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
SAP - 1 eur/shr dividend proposed
AAREAL BANK - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
NORMA - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
DRILLISCH - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
LINDE AG - 3.00 eur/shr dividend
EVONIK INDUSTRIES - 1.00 eur/shr dividend
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - 0.47 eur/shr div
NEMETSCHEK AG - 1.30 eur/shr dividend
CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE - 0.20 eur/shr div
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
RWE - RBC raises to "Sector Perform" from "Underperform"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Kirsti Knolle)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources