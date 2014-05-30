UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The world's biggest bond fund, Pimco, may be about to end the net outflow of clients' funds, its chief executive Douglas Hodge told daily Boersen-Zeitung.
Related news
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
DHL Express plans to start delivering documents and other items by helicopter in Chicago and Charlotte, North Carolina, this year, buoyed by the service's success in other cities, the new head of the company's U.S. unit said on Thursday.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Deutsche Telekom is willing to keep a minority stake in a deal to sell T-Mobile US Inc to Japan's Softbank Corp , but other details such as price and financing remain to be worked out, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Separately, the company has filed a complaint with the European Commission, claiming that some municipal utilities have cross-subsidised the expansion of their broadband networks via their energy businesses, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing no sources.
Related news
AIRBUS
Indication not available
Canada signaled on Thursday it is likely to make a decision in the next few weeks on whether to replace its aging CF-18 fighter jets with F-35 stealth fighters from Lockheed Martin Corp or hold an open competition among aircraft makers. The Eurofighter Typhoon, built by Airbus among others, is a competitor.
Related news
HUGO BOSS
Indication not available
The fashion house wants to grow its womenswear business by a double-digit percentage and get 80 percent of its overall sales from its own retail stores by 2020, the group's CEO Claus Dietrich Lahrs said in an interview with Handelsblatt.
Related news
CAPITAL STAGE
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Q1 results.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
FRAPORT - 1.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
April retail sales -0.9 pct m/m and +3.4 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources