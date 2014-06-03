UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, June 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Bill Gross' Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund, posted $4.3 billion in net outflows in May, marking its 13th straight month of investor withdrawals despite achieving its best performance in four months, Morningstar data showed on Monday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
A tug-of-war between Mexico and Tennessee over incentives is delaying Volkswagen's decision on where to build a make-or-break vehicle in North America, sources said, delaying the German group's efforts to fix its ailing U.S. business.
BASF BAYER LANXESS
BASF indicated 0.1 percent higher
Bayer indicated unchanged
Lanxess indicated unchanged
Dow Chemical expects Europe's chemical industry to face a competitive disadvantage against U.S. rivals which pay far less for electricity and raw materials due to shale gas extraction, the group's chief executive said in an interview in German business daily Handelsblatt.
BMW
Indicated unchanged
The carmaker intends to cut 100 million euros ($136 million) of German labour costs annually from 2015 onwards, German local newspaper Muenchner Merkur reported on Monday on its web page, citing workers' representatives.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The exchange operator said on Tuesday that the order book turnover at its cash markets decreased to 96.1 billion euros in May from 109.2 billion the previous year.
OSRAM
No indication
The lighting company said late on Monday its chief technology officer, Peter Laier, is to leave effective June 30 due to differing views within the managing board about the direction of the business.
EPIGENOMICS
Indicated 50 percent lower
The biotech company said on Monday that the U.S. healthcare watchdog FDA requested further data in relation to its premarket approval application for the group's blood-based colorectal cancer screening test Epi proColon.
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The German fashion retailer said on Tuesday it had acquired eight franchise and 17 multi-label shops in Norway for about 14 million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
HOMAG - 0.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
SIXT - 0.65 eur/ordinary share, 0.67 eur/preferred share, plus bonus dividend of 0.35 eur for both share categories proposed
NORDEX - no dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
