UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, June 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Deutsche Bank will price an 8 billion euro ($10.90 billion)capital increase on Wednesday, likely at a big discount, to fortify its balance sheet ahead of regulatory checks and to complete a costly restructuring.
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The German Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it was not aware of any plans for the government to take a stake in Alstom as part of a possible deal between the French industrial group and its German rival Siemens
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
The carmaker said it had raised 2 billion euros by issuing new preference shares at 191 euros apiece to fund its complete takeover of truck maker Scania.
Related news
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
BMW group in the U.S. reported May 2014 sales of 35,331 vehicles, up 13.3 percent from last year.
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Mercedes-Benz USA reported U.S. May sales of 29,570 units across the Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter and Smart model lines, up 8.1 percent from same period last year.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
GERRY WEBER - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO KGAA - 1.50 eur/shr div proposed
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL - 0.66 eur/shr div proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
HOMAG - 0.35 eur/shr dividend
SIXT - 0.65 eur/ordinary share, 0.67 eur/preferred share, plus bonus dividend of 0.35 eur for both share categories
HYPO REAL ESTATE
Manuela Better, chief executive of bailed-out German lender Hypo Real Estate (HRE), is stepping down after a surprise policy shift of the German government prevented the sale of a unit of the bank.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.04 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit's May Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the German services sector and final composite index due at 0755 GMT.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Harro Ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources