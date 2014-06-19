UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, June 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT. Thursday is a public holiday in Germany though stock markets are open.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Institutional investors including BlackRock and Allianz's Pimco on Wednesday sued six of the largest bond trustees, accusing them of failing to properly oversee more than $2 trillion in mortgage-backed securities issued in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
BMW
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
BMW said it plans to save several hundred million euros in annual costs to offset higher expenses for investments to meet tougher emissions standards and develop new electric and hybrid cars.
EVOTEC
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
The biotech company said its reasearch alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim has reached a milestone, triggering a payment of 1 million euros ($1.4 million) to Evotec.
QIAGEN
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
Qiagen received FDA approval for its artus CMV RGQ MDx Kit for human cytomegalovirus under a full pre-market approval.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK - 0.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
TIPP24 - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - dividend 1.25 eur/shr
WIRECARD - dividend 0.12 eur/shr
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - dividend 0.60 eur/shr
STROEER - dividend 0.10 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Jefferies re-initates coverage with "hold"
GSW IMMOBILIEN - Societe Generale cuts the stock to "sell" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.6 pct at Thursday's close.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources