FRANKFURT, June 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

U.S. rival Nike reported better-than-expected quarterly results, as demand for its apparel and footwear rose in North America and Western Europe after the company spent heavily on marketing ahead of the 2014 soccer World Cup.

BASF

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Rival chemicals maker DuPont cut its operating profit forecast for the second quarter and the full year, saying sales in its agriculture and performance chemicals units increased at a slower pace than it had expected.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Deutsche Bank is seeking a buyer for all or part of Maher Terminals, an operator of cargo container facilities in the United States and Canada that it bought for $2.3 billion including debt in 2007, The Wall Street Journal reported.

RWE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The utility has obtained a license to provide electricity in Romania and said it aims to become a Top 10 power provider there within 10 years, Romanian paper Ziarul Financiar said.

AIRBUS

No indication available

The aircraft maker is very close to a decision to upgrade its A330 with engines provided by Rolls-Royce, setting the stage for a new phase in the battle for wide-body jet orders with Boeing's 787, people familiar with the matter said.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN - no dividend proposed

SURTECO - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - 1.47 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.02 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct at Friday's close.

PORTIGON

Portigon AG, the successor institute of broken-up German state bank WestLB, will hold off on the sale of its financial services unit because of an unfavourable market environment, a German state politician said on Thursday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

May import prices unchanged m/m, -2.1 y/y, in line with Reuters poll estimates.

Preliminary June inflation data due at 1200 GMT. EU-harmonised consumer prices seen up 0.7 percent year on year. Non-harmonised consumer prices seen up 1.0 percent.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

