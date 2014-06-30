UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated unchanged
The postal and logistics group will consider raising the cost next year of sending a standard letter in its home market, Rheinische Post reported on Saturday, citing executive board member Juergen Gerdes.
Related news
E.ON
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Sweden proposed a sharp rise in fees nuclear power producers have to pay the country's nuclear decommissioning fund, saying previous cost estimates were too low.
E.ON operates three reactors in Sweden.
Related news
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The company is considering launching a budget brand for long-haul flights, German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing a high-ranking company manager.
Related news
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 50.1 percent lower
The listing of Merck shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be changed on Monday in line with the approval of a 1:2 share split by the group's annual general meeting in May.
Separately, German chemical companies' competitiveness will be seriously curtailed by cost-raising changes to the renewable energy act (EEG), Euro am Sonntag reported, citing Merck's Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley.
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The company's works council two weeks ago approved restructuring plans to scrap a layer of management by cutting the organization back to nine core divisions, Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, without citing the source of the information.
Related news
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The steelmaker said late on Sunday it had agreed to sell its submarine shipyard in the south of Sweden to Swedish defence firm Saab for 340 million Swedish crowns ($50.47 million).
Separately, the company also said on Sunday it will rework compensation guidelines for employee representatives, responding to a report in Welt am Sonntag saying generous pay levels for staff representatives at its shipbuilding operations are illegal.
Related news
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Low interest rates and a property boom are fueling competition among lenders and insurers for commercial property-funding, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing Chief Executive Wolfgang Schumacher.
Related news
GAGFAH
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The property firm is seeking credit ratings from major agencies as it will keep using corporate bonds to refinance debt, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing Chief Executive Thomas Zinnoecker.
Related news
METRO
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The founder of the retailer's electronics chain Media-Saturn wants to dismiss the unit's interim chief Pieter Haas at a July 4 corporate meeting, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.
Related news
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The German business software maker has sold its SAP consulting unit to Scheer Group. The sale will result in a "low single digit million euro" one-off in the company's second-quarter result.
Related news
GRAMMER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The car parts supplier plans to hire about 100 more workers at a Brazilian factory near Sao Paulo as it expands the size of the plant by a third, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
Related news
KION
Indication unchanged
Majority shareholder Weichai Power could further raise its stake in the forklift truck maker after two major shareholders trimmed their holding this month, Boersen-Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing finance chief Thomas Toepfer.
Related news
EX-DIVIDEND
SURTECO - dividend 0.65 euros/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Jefferies cuts to "underperform"
SIEMENS - Citigroup reinstates with "buy" rating, adds to Focus List Europe
OSRAM - JP Morgan raises to "neutral" from "underweight"
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.03 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May retail sales -0.6 percent m/m, +1.9 percent y/y. Reuters poll was for +0.7 pct m/m, +2.1 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 6.7371 Swedish Kronas) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Andreas Cremer and Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources