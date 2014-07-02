FRANKFURT, July 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher

Daimler indicated unchanged

Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent higher

Most major automakers reported better-than-expected U.S. sales in June, capping a strong second-quarter comeback from a brutal winter.

BMW said BMW brand and MINI U.S. sales rose 5.7 percent in June to 35,577 vehicles. Daimler's June sales at Mercedes-Benz USA rose 8.2 percent to 29,380 vehicles. Volkswagen of America's June sales declined 22 percent to 28,827 vehicles.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Citigroup Inc has bought Deutsche Bank AG's U.S. power trading books, the latest move by the U.S. bank to build its energy trading business as other Wall Street rivals retreat, two sources said on Tuesday.

Related news

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated unchanged

U.S. rival United Parcel Service plans to invest $1 billion in Europe in the coming three to five years, of which a large chunk will go to its German business, its finance chief Kurt Kuehn told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

U.S. authorities filed a complaint against T-Mobile USA on Tuesday, accusing the wireless provider of adding millions of dollars of unauthorized charges onto customers' bills, a practice known as "cramming".

Related news

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Munich Re would cut capacity in its business with natural catastrophe cover if institutional investors' move into the sector squeezed returns and made the business unprofitable, board member Torsten Jeworrek was quoted as saying in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Brokers had said on Tuesday that reinsurance prices fell by as much as 25 percent in key markets mid-year as pension funds poured in money and demand for cover from insurance companies remained subdued.

Related news

HUGO BOSS

No indication available

The German fashion house said on Wednesday it took full control of its store network in China and Macau by buying a 40 percent stake in its joint venture there from franchise partner Rainbow Group.

Related news

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Rheinmetall's unlisted rival Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and French arms maker Nexter have entered exclusive talks to create a tie-up that would rank as Europe's largest maker of ground armaments such as tanks, to better cope with military budget cuts.

Related news

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated unchanged

The contract of Chief Executive Brian Sullivan has been extended by two years until the end of 2016, a spokesman for the group said.

Related news

GRENKELEASING

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The group said its new business grew 14.2 percent to 656.1 million euros in the first half of the year.

Related news

SOLARWORLD

No indication available

The U.S. arm of German solar manufacturer SolarWorld asked the Commerce Department on Tuesday to look into claims of cyber-spying by Chinese military officers as part of a trade dispute over imports of solar products from China.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DIC ASSET - 0.35 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LUFTHANSA - Barclays cuts the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight", lowers its price target to 16 euros from 21.50 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

IPO

German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd's designated Chairman Michael Behrendt said he was confident that market conditions would support plans for an initial public offering (IPO) at the end of next year, according to a German newspaper.

Related news

BOSCH

Unlisted German car-parts makers Robert Bosch plans to invest 400 million euros ($546 million) and create 3,000 new jobs in Mexico over the next few years, Chief Executive Volkmar Denner was quoted as saying by newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung on Wednesday.

Related news

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)