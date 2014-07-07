UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, July 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
BASF
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Europe could eventually get a tenth of its power needs via shale gas fracking, if it can overcome reservations such as those voiced in recommendations from two German cabinet ministers, the EU's energy commissioner said.
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The carmaker expects its Mercedes-Benz brand to overtake rivals Audi and BMW by number of cars sold in China this year as its new strategy for the world's biggest car market starts to bear fruit, a board member told a newspaper.
Related news
HENKEL
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The consumer goods group may make further acquisitions to bolster its portfolio of detergents and hair care products, its finance chief told weekly paper Euro am Sonntag.
Related news
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Lufthansa signed a memorandum of understanding with Air China during Chancellor Angela Merkel's state visit to Beijing to expand the scope of the commercial partnership between the companies.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The carmaker has received approval from China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) to add two more factories in the country, two people close to the matter said on Sunday.
Related news
AIRBUS
No indication available for Xetra
Airbus Group's helicopter division signed agreements on Monday to sell 100 helicopters to Chinese companies.
Airbus has not decided whether it will launch its proposed A330neo jet at this month's Farnborough Airshow but is confident about the outlook for plane orders at the gala event, its strategy chief Marwan Lahoud said on Saturday.
Related news
RTL
Trading 1.25 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
Europe's largest broadcaster said on Monday a new advertising charge in Hungary will hit its 2014 net profit by 15 million euros ($20.5 million).
Related news
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 2.3 percent lower
German media firm Constantin Medien will join the fray in the next auction of broadcast rights for top-flight German soccer matches, supervisory board member and shareholder Dieter Hahn told German daily Handelsblatt.
He indicated that he aimed to offer customers a selection of matches rather than full coverage, saying he did not see himself as a direct competitor to incumbent Sky Deutschland.
Related news
INDUS HOLDING
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The company is looking for acquisitions in the health, infrastructure and energy sectors and could purchase a total of about six companies this year, Chief Executive Juergen Abromeit told Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
Related news
DAB BANK
No indication available
UniCredit's HVB division is looking to fetch a price of 500 million euros for its DAB unit, Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing financial sources.
Related news
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 5.5 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The airline said that the number of passengers increased 0.1 percent in June.
Related news
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SKY DEUTSCHLAND - NOMURA lowers to "neutral" from "buy"
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - CREDIT SUISSE lowers to "underperform" from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
U.S. markets were closed on Friday due the 4th of July holiday.
Nikkei -0.4 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May industrial output due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources