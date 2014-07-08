FRANKFURT, July 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0639 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

U.S. rival Nike will not renew a long-running kit supply deal with Manchester United, according to a source, which is expected to clear the way for the club to sign a new deal with Adidas.

COMMERZBANK, DEUTSCHE BANK

Commerzbank indicated 0.6 percent lower

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.1 percent higher

U.S. state and federal authorities have begun settlement talks with Germany's Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank over their dealings with countries blacklisted by the United States, a source with direct knowledge of the regulatory investigations said.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Siemens is exploring a sale of its healthcare IT unit to focus on its energy and industrial businesses, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. The unit could be worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

Separately, Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser told Il Corriere della Sera in an interview that Ansaldo Energia was an interesting company and in a European perspective would be a good alliance. "Our doors are open at any time, if Ansaldo wants to come it only needs to call," he was quoted as saying.

THYSSENKRUPP, SALZGITTER

ThyssenKrupp indicated unchanged

Salzgitter indicated 0.1 percent higher

German trade union IG Metall has reached an agreement with steel companies to raise the pay of 75,000 workers in northwestern Germany by 4 percent in two steps, ending a dispute that had prompted strikes last week.

AIRBUS

No indication available in Frankfurt

The probability is "growing every day" that Airbus will launch a re-engined A330neo, Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of the flagship planemaking unit of Airbus Group, said in an interview with The Financial Times published on Tuesday.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The sugar producer's unit CropEnergies reported a decline in first-quarter net profit to 0.6 million euros from 10.4 million due to a slump in bioethanol prices.

TALANX

No indicated available

The insurer sees its Polish Warta unit posting operating profit of almost 80 million euros this year, expecting the figure to reach at least 100 million euros in 2017, Talanx Chief Executive Herbert Haas told daily Rzeczpospolita.

EVOTEC

Indicated 1 percent higher

The biotech firm agreed to cooperate on drug discovery projects with the Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology IME. It did not disclose financial details.

PRIME OFFICE

No indication available

The German real estate company has changed its name to Deutsche Office. The shares will continue to trade under the symbol.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

TUI AG - Berenberg starts the stock with a "hold" recommendation and a 13.10 euro target price.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.

IPO

German cable company Tele Columbus said on Monday it was looking into an initial public offering of its shares, but added there was no final decision yet.

ECB

The European Central Bank should only embark on an asset-buying programme in the event of an emergency such as the immediate prospect of deflation, ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Monday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German exports and imports dropped much more than expected in May, data showed on Tuesday, coming on the heels of other soft indicators that have pointed to slower growth in Europe's largest economy.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)