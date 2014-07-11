UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, July 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German bank dismissed employees in Hamburg "some time ago" for having concealed dealings with customers in countries such as Iran and Sudan, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The United Auto Workers will form a local union in Tennessee to represent workers at a Chattanooga Volkswagen AG plant, a The Tennessean newspaper reported on Thursday.
Related news
AIRBUS
No indication available in Frankfurt
Irish leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital is in advanced talks to buy around 100 Airbus aircraft, setting the stage for what could be one of the largest order announcements at next week's Farnborough Airshow, two people familiar with the matter said.
Related news
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 3.5 percent higher
The defence company is interested in making a takeover offer for German tank maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, which is in merger talks with French arms maker Nexter, Handelsblatt reported, citing industry sources.
Related news
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC
Indicated unchanged
The company said its Carl Zeiss Vision France unit was one of those being investigated by French authorities over the sale of optical lenses.
Related news
ENBW
No indication available
The utility has agreed to buy out Eni's 50 percent stake in a German gas grid joint venture to take full ownership, two sources familiar with the matter said, to take advantage of the stable income from regulated assets.
Related news
EX-DIVIDEND
HORNBACH HOLDING - dividend 0.80 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer price inflation for June was confirmed at a rise of 0.3 percent month-on-month and up 1.0 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.
German June wholesale prices dropped by 0.1 percent month-on-month and by 0.8 percent year-on-year.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Harro ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources