FRANKFURT, July 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German bank dismissed employees in Hamburg "some time ago" for having concealed dealings with customers in countries such as Iran and Sudan, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The United Auto Workers will form a local union in Tennessee to represent workers at a Chattanooga Volkswagen AG plant, a The Tennessean newspaper reported on Thursday.

Related news

AIRBUS

No indication available in Frankfurt

Irish leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital is in advanced talks to buy around 100 Airbus aircraft, setting the stage for what could be one of the largest order announcements at next week's Farnborough Airshow, two people familiar with the matter said.

Related news

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 3.5 percent higher

The defence company is interested in making a takeover offer for German tank maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, which is in merger talks with French arms maker Nexter, Handelsblatt reported, citing industry sources.

Related news

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Indicated unchanged

The company said its Carl Zeiss Vision France unit was one of those being investigated by French authorities over the sale of optical lenses.

Related news

ENBW

No indication available

The utility has agreed to buy out Eni's 50 percent stake in a German gas grid joint venture to take full ownership, two sources familiar with the matter said, to take advantage of the stable income from regulated assets.

Related news

EX-DIVIDEND

HORNBACH HOLDING - dividend 0.80 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's consumer price inflation for June was confirmed at a rise of 0.3 percent month-on-month and up 1.0 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

German June wholesale prices dropped by 0.1 percent month-on-month and by 0.8 percent year-on-year.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Harro ten Wolde)