FRANKFURT, July 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW, DAIMLER

BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher

Switzerland's anti-trust regulator said it was investigating auto leasing and financing companies, including units of BMW and Daimler, on suspicion of exchanging information about leasing rates and had searched offices of the affected firms.

Separately, one of BMW's top executives told reporters the automaker plans to increase orders of electric vehicle battery cells by "at least" 20 to 30 percent from its exclusive supplier Samsung SDI in 2016 from its 2014 level.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

The airline said on Monday it will reduce service to Venezuela by 40 percent starting next month amid an ongoing dispute about repatriation of revenue from ticket sales.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 8.5 percent lower

The medical safety technology company slashed its full-year outlook, citing among other things the effects of a strong euro, and said it would review its medium-term targets.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 10 percent lower

The software company cut its 2014 outlook for sales growth at its biggest business, citing significant delays to major projects in the second quarter.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

CELESIO - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

KARSTADT

German department store chain Karstadt could shut roughly a quarter of its outlets to halt losses, a German newspaper quoted its supervisory board chief as saying.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German ZEW index of analyst and investor morale for July due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at 28.0, down from 29.8. Current Conditions seen at 67.0, down from 67.7.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)