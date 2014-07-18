UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, July 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Insurance on the Malaysian airliner brought down over Ukraine is likely to pay out relatively quickly if the cause of the crash is determined, but observers say insurance for the loss of 298 lives and other liability could be complex and lengthy.
Allianz is the lead hull and liability reinsurer covering the Malaysian airliner, a spokeswoman said.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
Germany's largest airline said its planes would steer clear of east Ukrainian air space after a Malaysian airliner crashed. The airline continues to serve the airports of Kiev and Odessa for now.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Price discipline is key in the current reinsurance market, where conditions are now at their worst in more than ten years, the company's Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard told Die Welt in an interview published on Friday.
EX-DIVIDEND
SUEDZUCKER - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
CONTINENTAL - Berenberg starts with "BUY" rating
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.0 pct at Friday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources