FRANKFURT, July 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SAP

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The software company is not interested in taking over smaller rival Software AG, finance chief Luka Mucic told Euro am Sonntag.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The head of ThyssenKrupp's Steel Europe unit, Andreas Goss, told daily Handelsblatt that the division needs to press on with its savings programme to remain profitable.

Related news

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

BSkyB could agree a deal in the next two weeks to buy Rupert Murdoch's Sky Italia and his stake in Sky Deutschland, the Sunday Times reported, citing sources.

Related news

NEMETSCHEK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The maker of software for architects is looking for acquisitions in North America, its chief executive told Welt am Sonntag. The group is aiming to increase sales by 6-9 percent and to keep its EBITDA margin at 23-25 percent over the coming years.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.7 pct, S&P 500 up 1 pct, Nasdaq up 1.6 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -1 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June producer prices declined 0.7 percent from a year earlier and were unchanged month-on-month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)