FRANKFURT, July 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The carmaker's second-quarter operating profit fell 41 percent even as new models including the C-Class sedan hitting showrooms boosted earnings at its Mercedes-Benz Cars division by 35 percent.

Separately, Handelsblatt daily cited company sources as saying Daimler plans to invest more than 3 billion euros in its German plants in Sindelfingen, Untertuerkheim and Gaggenau but in return demands concessions from workers there.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

Deutsche Bank and Barclays on Tuesday locked horns with a U.S. Senate committee that has accused them of selling option products to hedge funds to help them avoid taxes.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has found serious problems in Deutsche Bank AG's U.S. operations, including shoddy financial reporting, inadequate auditing and oversight and weak technology.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Germany's largest airline said on Tuesday it would suspend flights to Israel for 36 hours for security concerns, following similar moves by U.S. and European carriers.

AIRBUS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher in Frankfurt

Hawaiian Airlines said on Tuesday it plans to add a revamped version of the Airbus A330 jetliner to its fleet beginning in 2019 as it looks to expand to longer-haul destinations.

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The supplier for the life science industry reported an 47.3 percent increase in its half year net profit on sales of 69.1 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

