FRANKFURT Aug 5 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT. The
following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on
Tuesday:
BMW
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
The luxury car maker said on Tuesday its second quarter
operating profit rose 26 percent, above forecasts, as new
offroad models and strong China sales boosted earnings.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The carmaker is assisting Chinese authorities in
investigation for unspecified matters, the carmaker said on
Tuesday, after local media reported its Mercedes-Benz office in
Shanghai was raided by anti-monopoly officials.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The stock exchange operator said it signed a letter of
understanding for a possible data cooperation with the
Philippine stock exchange.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 3.7 percent higher
Deutsche Post reported better-than-expected quarterly
operating profit as an economic recovery in Europe and North
America boosted trade flows, but said profit growth in 2015
would be hit by an investment charge.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The telecoms group has serious doubts about the
attractiveness of a bid by French telecom group Iliad
for Deutsche Telekom's U.S. mobile unit, despite lower
regulatory hurdles than a rival offer, two people close to the
company said.
A potential combination of two T-Mobile US and Sprint
is fraught with challenges, according to Fitch Ratings.
BILFINGER SE
Indicated 5.5 percent lower
The industrial services and construction group said Chief
Executive Roland Koch would quit, taking responsibility for a
second cut in its 2014 earnings outlook since end-June.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 1 percent higher
German publisher Axel Springer SPRGn.DE reported an 8
percent rise in its core profit fuelled by its digital
activities which made up more than half of its revenues.
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated unchanged
The vacuum pump maker reported a lower than expected second
quarter operating profit of 10.4 million euros on sales of 99.6
million euros.
ALSTRIA OFFICE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The real estate company late on Monday confirmed its
full-year guidance for revenues of 102 million euros and FFO of
47 million euros. First-half net profit of 6.8 million euros was
impacted by negative valuation effects on financial derivatives.
DEUTSCHE OFFICE
Indicated 2 percent lower in early Frankfurt trading
The group said first half adjusted earnings before taxes
reached 7.8 million euros.
WACKER NEUSON
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The construction equipment maker posted first half earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)of
93 million euros and confirmed its growth forecast for 2014.
AUTO PARTS MAKERS
ZF Friedrichshafen AG is considering selling its steering
business as part of its proposed acquisition of TRW, to
resolve expected antitrust issues, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters. They said that ZF has discussed selling its
interest in the steering systems unit to joint venture partner
Robert Bosch GmbH.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - S&P CAPITAL IQ raises to "buy"
from "hold"
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - UBS raises to "buy" from
"neutral"
GEA GROUP - BERENBERG raises to "buy" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq
+0.7 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -1.0 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July Markit Services PMI due at 0755 GMT, seen
unchanged at 56.6. Composite final PMI also due.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7450 Euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Kirsti Knolle)