FRANKFURT Aug 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The private-equity arms of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Deutsche Bank were close to sealing a deal to purchase the buyout unit of National Bank of Greece SA (NBG), Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Related news

E.ON

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Bidders are readying indicative offers for the Spanish assets of Germany's top utility, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding bids would value the whole portfolio at about 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion).

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 4.5 percent lower

Sprint Corp has dropped its bid to acquire T-Mobile U.S. Inc after regulatory resistance showed no signs of softening despite months of lobbying, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Related news

LANXESS

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

Lanxess said on Wednesday underlying core earnings rose 21 percent in the second quarter, helped by cost cuts and solid demand for agrochemicals and construction materials.

Related news

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The engineering group plans to sell its hospital IT business to Cerner Corp, a U.S. provider of healthcare IT services, for $1.3 billion in cash, the two companies said late on Tuesday.

Separately, Siemens has won a contract to build the world's first public street for electric trucks for Los Angeles port, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

China said it will punish foreign car makers Audi and Chrysler as well as some 10 Japanese spare-part makers for violating the country's anti-monopoly law.

Related news

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

The reinsurer said on Wednesday its net profit rose 10 percent to 211.5 million euros in the second quarter, slightly less than expected, as premiums declined.

Related news

KUKA

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The industrial robots maker raised its guidance, saying it now saw 2014 sales of 2 billion euros and an EBIT margin of about 6.5 percent, up from sales of between 1.9-2.0 billion euros, and an EBIT margin of about 6 pct.

Related news

NORMA

Down 3.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The automotive supplier said second quarter adjusted EBITA came in at 30.5 million euros, just below the 31.6 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The pay-TV provider said on Wednesday its second-quarter core profit rose 8.5 percent as subscriber cancellations dropped to a record low.

Related news

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

The chief executive of the German real estate company is looking for parties interested in buying the group, several banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Related news

TUI AG

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

If the travel group's proposed merger with London unit TUI Travel goes ahead, the new company would be eligible to replace TUI Travel in the UK index, the FTSE said on Tuesday.

Related news

FREENET

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The telecom provider said it now expected a fall in 2014 revenues after it decided to sell certain hardware businesses that had low profit margins, as it published Q2 results on Tuesday.

Related news

XING

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The professional social network operator said it aimed for a significant increase in 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) after reporting a gain in second-quarter earnings.

Related news

GRAMMER

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The automotive interiors manufacturer affirmed its 2014 outlook for flat operating profit after posting a slight rise in first-half earnings.

Related news

KION

Down 1.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The forklift truck maker affirmed its 2014 outlook after posting a 1.7 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit.

Related news

HAWESKO

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The wine seller cut its EBIT outlook as it posted first-half earnings, saying it now saw operating profit reaching only 26 million euros this year, compared with a previous outlook for 27-28 million.

Related news

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The real estate company affirmed its outlook for a 2014 operating profit of at least 50 million euros after posting an 18 percent gain in first-half earnings.

Related news

TOM TAILOR

Indicated unchanged

The retailer said second-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 22 percent at 19.4 million euros, beating the 17.5 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

Related news

PORSCHE SE

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

H1 results due.

Related news

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ALLIANZ - Jefferies starts the stock with a "hold" rating, target price of 132.50 euros

BMW - S&P Capital IQ raises the stock to "buy" from "hold", lifts its target price to 102 euros from 90 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -1 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial orders posted their biggest monthly fall since September 2011 in June as geopolitical developments and risks made companies more cautious about taking out contracts, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Wednesday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7459 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor)