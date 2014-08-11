UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Aug 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0634 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The pharmaceutical company said its Eylea treatment had received European Union approval to treat diabetic macular edema and said it planned an immediate roll-out, with Germany being one of the first launch countries in Europe.
E.ON
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Several Italian utilities and private equity groups are expected to hand in tentative offers worth about 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) for E.ON's Italian unit early next week, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
Pilots' union VC is planning to host staff meetings on Monday to discuss Lufthansa's budget strategy, which according to VC breaks labour contracts, Der Spiegel reported.
July traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Cevian is planning to ask shareholders at the ThyssenKrupp's next annual meeting to appoint a representative of the activist investor to the board of the German steelmaker, Wirtschaftswoche reported citing sources close to the board.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The car maker said on Saturday it is recalling 189,490 Tiguan small sport utility vehicles in North America for potential stalling issues.
BILFINGER
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
Bilfinger reported a 30 percent drop in quarterly underlying operating profit as a muted investment climate in the energy sector prompted customers to scrap projects.
DUERR, DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Duerr indicated 1.2 percent higher
No indication for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG available
Duerr said on Monday it would merge its aircraft assembly technology business with Broetje-Automation Group, owned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, in exchange for an 11 percent stake in Broetje and cash.
OSRAM
No indication available
The lighting company published its full Q3 financial report on its website. It already reported quarterly results on July 30.
QSC
Indicated 2.9 percent lower
The internet service company toned down its 2014 sales and operating profit outlook on Monday and announced plans for a savings programme as it reported a bigger-than-expected decline in quarterly earnings.
CAT OIL
Indicated 8.4 percent higher
The company said it was confident it would reach its 2014 targets despite EU and U.S. sanctions on Russia's oil sector.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated 3 percent higher
The forklift truck maker affirmed its 2014 outlook after reporting second-quarter earnings that were broadly in line with analyst expectations.
PUMA, BVB
Puma indicated 1 percent higher
No indication for BVB available
The CEO of the sports shoe maker told Wirtschaftswoche that it is 'conceivable' that Puma will take a stake in German soccer club BVB.
SCHALTBAU
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Full Q2 results due. The supplier for transportation technology and industrial applications already reported key figures on July 24, saying it posted a first-half net profit of 18 million euros.
TAKKT
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The mail order group wants to grow via acquisitions and has 100-150 million euros in unused credit lines for that, CFO Claude Tomaszewski told Börsen-Zeitung (Saturday).
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Societe Generale raises the stock to "buy" from "hold", lifts its target price to 70 euros from 50 euros. Credit Suisse raises its target price to 59 euros from 56 euros, with an "outperform" rating.
VOLKSWAGEN - Goldman Sachs cuts to 'sell' from 'neutral', cuts target price to 179 euros from 215 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +2.4 pct at Monday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7463 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan)
