FRANKFURT Aug 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

HENKEL

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

German consumer goods group Henkel affirmed its 2014 outlook but warned that underlying earnings growth would slow in the second half of the year due to crises in Russia and the Middle East.

RWE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Germany's second-biggest utility is planning to mothball a further 1,000 megawatt (MW) of power plant capacity, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing supervisory board sources.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The lender raised its 2014 operating profit target, saying it now saw the figure coming to 380-400 million euros, including negative goodwill from the acquisition of Corealcredit.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company said Frankfurt airport cargo volumes rose 1.2 percent in July.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

No indication available

The real estate group raised its outlook for 2014 funds from operations (FFO) after reporting first-half results, saying it now saw the figure rising to 158-161 million euros.

LEONI

Indicated 2 percent lower

The automotive supplier affirmed its 2014 outlook for an operating profit above 200 million euros after reported second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 47.3 million, slightly above consensus.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 2 percent lower

Goldman Sachs and Berenberg said they plan to place up to 2.9 million ordinary shares in Rhoen through an accelerated bookbuilding offering to institutional investors. The shares were acquired from Swedish Pension fund Alecta, the banks said.

TUI

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Hapag-Lloyd, the container shipping company in which TUI holds a stake, said it expected operating profit to drop considerably this year after tough competition dragged freight rates lower in the second quarter.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Q2 results due. Funds from operations (FFO) per share at the retail property group seen up 4 percent at 0.54 euros. Poll:

EVOTEC

Indicated 4.2 percent higher

The biotech company affirmed its 2014 outlook after reporting its second-quarter adjusted operating profit more than doubled.

JENOPTIK

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The German maker of lenses and optical sensors said it now saw its 2014 results reaching only the lower end of its forecast ranges, citing the impact that geopolitical tensions were having on corporate investments.

BIOTEST

Indicated 5.3 percent lower

The blood plasma products maker slashed its 2014 outlook, saying it now saw sales up by about 7 percent and operating profit only slightly above the year-earlier level, citing the recall of Bivigam, competition in the United States and the political crises in Russia and the Middle East.

GFK

Indicated 5.9 percent lower

The market researcher cut its sales outlook, saying it now saw organic revenues shrinking by up to 1.5 percent following a first-half decline and replaced its finance chief as CFO Pamela Knapp asked to leave.

HAMBORNER REIT

Indicated unchanged

The real estate company affirmed its 2014 outlook for a 3-4 percent rise in funds from operations after its first-half FFO rose 2.2 percent.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

August ZEW index due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at 18.2 vs 27.1 points, Current Conditions seen at 55.0 vs 61.8 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

