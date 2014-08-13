UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Aug 13 The DAX 30 index was set to open 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
E.ON
Indicated up 1.5 percent
Germany's biggest utility said its core earnings fell 12 percent in the first half of 2014, dragged lower by loss-making power plants as well as a declining economy and currency in Russia, its key foreign market.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated down 0.9 percent
The world's largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens, said quarterly underlying core earnings edged up 2.3 percent thanks to a recent takeover, though the gain was tempered by the strong euro.
AURUBIS
Indicated up 1.7 percent
Europe's biggest copper smelter, affirmed its 2014 outlook on Wednesday after higher treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrates and an increased cathode premium helped it swing to a quarterly profit.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Indicated up 0.4 percent
The property company said late on Tuesday its first-half FFO per share rose 16 percent to 1.09 euros as it confirmed its outlook for the year.
GAGFAH
Indicated up 1.1 percent
German property firm Gagfah raised its 2014 earnings and dividend guidance after reporting that H1 recurring FFO almost doubled to 93 million euros.
SALZGITTER
Indicated up 4.5 percent
The company reported an unexpected second-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday as cost cuts helped offset the effects of overcapacity on Europe's steel market.
LPKF
Indicated up 1.1 percent
The group said its first half revenue fell 35 percent to 45.6 million euros.
WIRECARD
Indicated up 1.2 percent
The group posted a 33 percent increase in first half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and increased its full year guidance slightly.
CEWE COLOR
Indicated up 0.8 percent
The photo finishing company's narrowed its first half loss before interest and tax (EBIT) to 7.3 million euros.
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON
No indication available
The real estate company is seeking a banking licence, and would consider either setting up its own bank or buying one, CEO Rolf Buch told Handelsblatt.
BERTRANDT
Indicated up 0.2 percent after reporting final Q3 results. The automotive supplier already published key figures on July 30, saying its net profit rose to 41.8 million euros from 39.2 million.
GFK
Indicated down 0.4 percent
Full Q2 results due. The market researcher already published key figures, cut its sales outlook and announced the departure of its finance chief on Monday.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated up 0.8 percent
The printing machine maker reported Q1 core profit (EBITDA) of 6 million euros on sales of 435 million euros and maintained its EBITDA margin target of at least 8 percent for the 2015/2016 financial year.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.35 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Final German July inflation data due at 0600 GMT. CPI and HICP both seen +0.3 pct m/m, +0.8 pct y/y.
ANALYSTS VIEW
JENOPTIK - HSBC raises to "overweight" from "neutral"
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
