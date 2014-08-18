UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.4 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The lender expects profit margins in private banking to bottom out as rivals charge higher prices, Boersen-Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing wealth management chief Gustav Holtkemper.
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The German car maker's Mercedes-Benz division has been found guilty of manipulating prices for after-sales services in China, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing authorities in Jiangsu province.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The telecoms group is mulling acquisitions of smaller cable operators, Focus magazine said on Sunday, citing the head of the company's German operations.
Related news
LANXESS
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The threat of a potential takeover "is ... definitely on the radar list," the group's Chief Executive Matthias Zachert told the Financial Times in remarks published on Monday.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE
Volkswagen indicated 1.3 percent higher
Porsche indicated 1.1 percent higher
Porsche Automobil Holding SE persuaded a U.S. federal appeals court to uphold the dismissal of a lawsuit by more than 30 hedge funds that claimed to suffer big losses because Porsche Holding fraudulently cornered the market in Volkswagen AG shares.
Separately, the United Auto Workers, which lost a controversial organizing vote in February at a Volkswagen AG plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has nearly enough members in its newly formed local for the automaker to recognize it as exclusive bargaining agent for the plant, a top union official said on Friday.
Related news
BILFINGER
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
Interim Chief Executive Herbert Bodner last week spent almost 1 million euros ($1.34 million) on buying shares in the industrial services company, Focus reported on Sunday, citing a spokesman.
Related news
SGL GROUP
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The carbon specialist, currently listed on Germany's mid-cap MDAX index, may be relegated to the small-cap SDAX next month, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing two separate banking studies.
Related news
TUI
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The company's Chief Executive Friedrich Joussen confirmed its specialist travel activities, comprising about 100 units and accounting for about 15 percent of sales and profits, will be separately managed by TUI Travel's current Chief Financial Officer William Waggott as part of the planned merger of TUI and TUI Travel.
Related news
NORDEX
Indicated 4.6 percent higher
The wind turbine maker is targeting markets in Africa as it broadens its international footprint, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing Chief Executive Juergen Zeschky.
Related news
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
United Internet AG is spending 435 million euros on a 10.7 percent stake in venture capital group Rocket Internet, the companies said on Friday.
Related news
AURELIUS
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The company said it agreed to acquire Berlin-based scaffold builder B+P.
Related news
MIFA
Indication not available
The bicycle maker said on Saturday that its creditors have agreed to defer until Aug. 25 an interest payment originally due on Aug. 12.
Related news
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
TUI - DZ Bank raises to "buy" from "hold"
DELTICOM - Berenberg cuts to "sell" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.01 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.03 pct at Monday's close.
IPO
Berlin-based Rocket Internet aims to create the largest Internet empire outside the United States and China, and it is expected to list its shares in Frankfurt later this year, according to financial sources.
Related news
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7468 euro)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz.)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources